Costco quietly cuts prices on some popular Kirkland products

Costco quietly cut prices on several Kirkland favorites, including crispy wings, chocolate almonds, golf balls, and king-size sheets.

The retailer says its goal is to be "first to lower prices and last to raise them," continuing a long-standing value strategy.

Smart shoppers should watch for extra discounts, look for .97 clearance prices, and stock up when prices drop.

While many retailers continue to raise prices, Costco is actually cutting some of them.

According to comments made during Costco's latest earnings call, the warehouse giant has quietly reduced prices on several popular Kirkland Signature products, with savings ranging from about $1 to $10 per item.

For budget-conscious shoppers, it's a reminder that even during times of inflation, prices don't always move in one direction.

Which products got cheaper?

Costco executives highlighted several Kirkland Signature products that recently received price cuts:

Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings: $16.99 to $14.99

$16.99 to $14.99 Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds: $19.99 to $18.99

$19.99 to $18.99 Kirkland Signature Golf Balls: $32.99 to $29.99

$32.99 to $29.99 Kirkland Signature King Size Sheets: $89.99 to $79.99

Those may not seem like massive discounts individually, but frequent Costco shoppers know that meaningful savings often come from dozens of small wins throughout the year.

What's particularly notable is that some of these products had previously generated complaints online from shoppers who felt prices had climbed too aggressively over the past few years.

Why Costco is lowering prices

During the earnings call, Costco CEO Ron Vachris said the company's philosophy is simple: "Our goal is to be the first to lower prices and last to raise them."

That's a strategy that helps explain why Costco continues to maintain one of the strongest customer loyalty rates in retail.

Rather than maximizing profit on every item, Costco often focuses on keeping members happy and driving repeat visits.

The company has used this strategy before. In 2024, Costco lowered prices on several Kirkland products, including macadamia nuts, olive oil, foil, laundry packs, and baguettes.

The latest round of cuts suggests the retailer is continuing to look for opportunities to pass savings along when costs improve.

What smart shoppers should do now

While price cuts are great, there are other ways to stretch your Costco savings even further. Here are five tips that shoppers should focus on now.