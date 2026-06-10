Costco quietly cuts prices on some popular Kirkland products

Costco quietly cut prices on several Kirkland favorites, including crispy wings, chocolate almonds, golf balls, and king-size sheets.
The retailer says its goal is to be "first to lower prices and last to raise them," continuing a long-standing value strategy.
Smart shoppers should watch for extra discounts, look for .97 clearance prices, and stock up when prices drop.
While many retailers continue to raise prices, Costco is actually cutting some of them.
According to comments made during Costco's latest earnings call, the warehouse giant has quietly reduced prices on several popular Kirkland Signature products, with savings ranging from about $1 to $10 per item.
For budget-conscious shoppers, it's a reminder that even during times of inflation, prices don't always move in one direction.
Which products got cheaper?
Costco executives highlighted several Kirkland Signature products that recently received price cuts:
- Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings: $16.99 to $14.99
- Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds: $19.99 to $18.99
- Kirkland Signature Golf Balls: $32.99 to $29.99
- Kirkland Signature King Size Sheets: $89.99 to $79.99
Those may not seem like massive discounts individually, but frequent Costco shoppers know that meaningful savings often come from dozens of small wins throughout the year.
What's particularly notable is that some of these products had previously generated complaints online from shoppers who felt prices had climbed too aggressively over the past few years.
Why Costco is lowering prices
During the earnings call, Costco CEO Ron Vachris said the company's philosophy is simple: "Our goal is to be the first to lower prices and last to raise them."
That's a strategy that helps explain why Costco continues to maintain one of the strongest customer loyalty rates in retail.
Rather than maximizing profit on every item, Costco often focuses on keeping members happy and driving repeat visits.
The company has used this strategy before. In 2024, Costco lowered prices on several Kirkland products, including macadamia nuts, olive oil, foil, laundry packs, and baguettes.
The latest round of cuts suggests the retailer is continuing to look for opportunities to pass savings along when costs improve.
What smart shoppers should do now
While price cuts are great, there are other ways to stretch your Costco savings even further. Here are five tips that shoppers should focus on now.
- Watch for double discounts. Just because an item recently dropped in price doesn't mean it's done getting cheaper. Many Kirkland products still rotate through monthly warehouse promotions and instant savings events. If a product is already cheaper than last year and then receives an additional warehouse discount, that's often the best time to stock up.
- Learn Costco's markdown clues. Prices ending in .97 indicate clearance items that have a price markdown attached to them. That means if you spot a Kirkland product that's already been reduced and carries a .97 price tag, it may be one of the best deals in the warehouse.
- Build your shopping list around Kirkland. Costco executives noted that Kirkland Signature continues to outperform national brands. That's not surprising, as Kirkland products are often priced 15% to 30% below comparable name-brand alternatives while maintaining similar quality standards. Whenever possible, compare Kirkland versions first before reaching for the national brand.
- Buy when prices fall, not when you need it. Items like sheets, golf balls, snacks, and freezer foods can often be purchased well before you actually need them. This means that smart Costco shoppers treat price drops as buying opportunities rather than waiting until an item becomes an urgent purchase.
- Track prices on your favorite items. Many shoppers notice price increases immediately but fail to notice when prices come down. Try keeping a running list of your most-purchased Costco items in your phone along with their typical prices. This will help you spot genuine deals and know when it's time to stock up.