Walmart announces plans for the upcoming holiday season

Walmart plans to get consumers ready for the holidays earlier than ever this year.

The retailer is bringing back some of the holiday deals shoppers have come to expect – inflation-free meals, discounts on gifts, and more – but they’re arriving in stores and online sooner than before.

“We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we’ve adapted our approach to best meet their needs,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S.

Holiday Deals event

With Target and Amazon both launching sales events this October, Walmart has also joined in. The retailer will host its inaugural Holiday Deals sales event from October 8-13, giving shoppers nearly a full week to stock up on the biggest gifts of the holiday season.

The sale will start online on Tuesday, October 8, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and consumers can begin shopping the deals in-store on Wednesday, October 9, when their local store opens.

Some of the deals include:

LEGO Disney Stitch Toy Building Kit: $51.95 (originally $64.99)

Sharpie Permanent Markers Limited Edition Set, 60 Count: $39.08 (originally $48.85)

BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: $109 (originally $153)

24V 2-Seater Ride-On Cars, Licensed Ford Bronco Raptor Powered Ride On Truck: $329.99 (originally $499.99)

Dr. J Professional HEPA Air Purifier: $69.99 (originally $179.99)

GTRACING Gaming Chair: $99.99 (originally $249.99)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van: $29 (originally $49.15)

Save on Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner

In addition to gifts, Walmart is helping consumers prepare for the hosting portion of the holidays. Between October 14 and December 25, shoppers can get all the necessities to put together Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas dinner, or just a Sunday dinner at a fraction of the price.

This year’s Thanksgiving dinner bundle will run consumers under $7 per person, and the menu includes nearly 30 different items. Consumers can build their meal to host up to 10 people at the inflation-free price.

The meal baskets are available for store pick-up or delivery, and consumers can even gift the meal to friends or family members, or donate the meal to families in need through Walmart’s partnership with the Salvation Army.

While both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have yet to be announced, the retailers are preparing shoppers for the holiday season with plenty of time.