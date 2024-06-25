Walmart is hosting another summer sale

Amazon just announced its annual Prime Day will be July 16-17 but Walmart is on to its second sale of the summer.

Following on the heels of June’s Walmart+ Week, the retailer host “Walmart Deals,” a three-day sales event that’s being touted as its “largest deals event ever.” Starting Monday, July 8, at 5:00 p.m. ET, and running through Thursday, July 11, at 11:59 p.m ET, shoppers can expect deals on everything from school supplies, electronics, home essentials, and more.

A look into the sale

Though consumers have just under two weeks to prepare for the sale, Walmart is offering a sneak peek into what to expect. Some of the deals include:

TCL 65” HDR Smart TV with Google TV: $398 (was $498)

Westin Adirondack Chair: $89.99 (was $119.99)

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Coffee Maker: $49 (was $129)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Rechargeable Toothbrush: $149.96 (was $199.96)

HP Victus 15.6 inch R5: $599 (was $979)

KidsKraft Swing Set: $248 (was $399)

Ozark Trail 10-Person Cabin Tent: $99 (was $170)

Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set: $85 (was $119.99)

Shark IQ Mapping Robot Vacuum: $288 (was $499.99)

AovoPro Scooter: $219.99 (was $439)

Additionally, Walmart is gearing up for the back-to-school season, offering shoppers exclusive discounts on supplies and uniforms during the Walmart Deals sale. These offers include:

Reebok Backpack: $14 (was $20)

PHANCIR Foldable Lap Desk: $17.99 (was $39.99)

Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel: $35 (was $54)

Crayola Classic 10ct Fine Line Marker Bulk Supplies Set, 24 Packs: $35 (was $49.97)

Paw Patrol Backpack: $20.99 (was $34.99)

Walmart+ members get exclusives

For consumers with a Walmart+ membership, this sales event will start even earlier. The retailer is giving its members five extra hours of shopping, which means the sale will start at noon ET on Monday, July 8.

For all Walmart customers, the discounts will be available online, in-store, and on Walmart’s mobile app. Shoppers can also shop in-store, get items delivered, or do a store pickup throughout the sale.