The Costco Pharmacy: How it works, what it costs, and who should use it

You don’t need a membership — but it helps. Anyone can use the Costco Pharmacy, but members get access to deeper prescription discounts that often beat chains like CVS and Walgreens.

Generic meds are where the real savings are. Costco is known for very low prices on common maintenance drugs. Always compare their price with a GoodRx coupon and your insurance — the cheapest option can vary by prescription.

Great for long-term meds, not urgent ones. Mail-order and low pricing make Costco ideal for routine prescriptions, but slower shipping and limited pharmacy hours make it a poor fit for same-day needs.

Prescription medications can be one of the more expensive items in a family’s budget, even with insurance.

That’s why more and more people are turning to the Costco Pharmacy — not just for their cheap Kirkland Signature over-the-counter products, but to trim costs on everyday Rx meds without sacrificing safety or customer service.

What exactly is the Costco Pharmacy?

The Costco Pharmacy is the prescription drug arm of the Costco Wholesale business. They fill prescriptions in Costco warehouses and through their online system. They also offer mail-order delivery, member-only price discounts on many meds, and additional services like vaccinations and refill management.

Over the years, the Costco Pharmacy has become especially appealing to people who feel like their local drugstore charges too much for generic drugs or maintenance medications.

So, if you’re on meds for things like blood pressure, diabetes, or cholesterol, you’ll want to price check Costco against your current pharmacy to see if it's worth switching.

The Pros: Why customers love the pharmacy

First, let's break down some of the things Costco shoppers like about using the pharmacy.

Low prescription prices

Many consumers report drug costs far lower than chain drugstores like Walgreens or CVS.

In some Reddit groups, people have shared savings of tens or even hundreds of dollars on certain drugs.

To give you an idea, here’s some current pricing (for Costco members) on some popular prescription medications:

Omeprazole (20 mg, 90 capsules): $14.99

Metformin HCL (500 mg, 180 tablets): $11.79

Atorvastatin Calcium (generic Lipitor) (20 mg, 90 tablets): $10.79

Gabapentin (100 mg, 60 capsules): $10.99

Sildenafil Citrate (generic Viagra) (100 mg, 30 tablets): $15.79

Finasteride (generic Propecia), Proscar (1 mg, 90 tablets): $15.99

Ezetimibe (generic Zetia) (10 mg, 90 tablets): $18.79

Fluoxetine HCL (generic Prozac) (40 mg, 30 tablets): $8.99

Pro tip: Always check GoodRx before you fill prescriptions at Costco. Even though Costco is known for low prices, GoodRx coupons sometimes beat Costco’s cash price.

Here’s how to play it smart:

Look up your medication on GoodRx before heading to the pharmacy.

Enter your ZIP code and select Costco as the pharmacy.

Compare the following:

Costco’s regular cash price.

Costco Member Prescription Program price (if you're a member).

The GoodRx coupon price.

Whichever is lowest is your winner. And the cool part is you don’t have to pick just one system forever. You can use insurance for one prescription, Costco member pricing for another, and GoodRx for a third, depending on which gives you the best deal.

Mail-order convenience

You can have prescriptions mailed to your home or workplace through Costco’s mail-order service.

Standard shipping is free and delivered in about seven to10 business days after the prescription is received. So, while delivery is free, it takes some time for your meds to reach you (more on this later).

For people on maintenance medications (the ones you take long-term) ordering a 90 or 100-day supply at once can be both cheaper and more convenient than frequent pharmacy trips.

Pro tip: In most states, Instacart will absolutely pick up your Costco pharmacy prescription for you and delivery it with your rotisserie chicken and Kirkland toilet paper.

The only caveat is that you’ll need to be home when they deliver your meds. Specifically, they’ll need to scan your ID and they cannot leave your prescription with someone under 18 years of age.

No membership required to fill prescriptions

By law, pharmacies inside membership clubs must serve all customers, even those without a Costco membership card.

That means you can fill prescriptions at Costco without a membership for either yourself or a family member. But keep in mind that you won’t get the best pricing as they reserve that for their members.

Easy online and refill options

You do NOT have to create an account to refill your prescription online.

Costco lets you refill using a “Refill Without Signing In” link that will appear when prompted to sign-in. This is a great option if you just want to refill a current prescription quickly.

Plus, you can set up automatic refills and reminders so you don’t miss doses or run out of your essential meds.

Pro tip: Perhaps the most overlooked perk of the Costco Pharmacy is their selection of pet medications. All Costco members get access to discounts on pet meds like Apoquel, Bravecto, Heartgard, Vetmedin, and more. Expect to save roughly 10% to 40% off the typical retail price.

The Cons: what to watch out for

Now let's talk about some of the reasons why the Costco Pharmacy might not be the right choice for you.

Mail delivery isn’t instant (or anything close)

Yes, Costco Pharmacy offers free delivery to your home. However, that free delivery usually means your medications arrives within one to two weeks.

Specifically, Costco says that your order “will be delivered seven to 10 business days after Costco receives a prescription at the Mail Order facility.”

This is typically fine for your maintenance medications, but not ideal if you need something like an antibiotic for your child quickly.

Rush shipping is available, but it costs extra and it still might take a few days to reach you.

Pharmacy hours are limited

Unlike big drugstores that may be open late or 24/7, Costco pharmacy hours are typically more restricted and follow warehouse staffing schedules.

Their typical hours are:

10 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday

9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays

Typically closed on Sundays

That can definitely be inconvenient if you need to pick up a prescription in-person after normal business hours.

Insurance complexities

Costco’s internal Member Prescription Program isn’t insurance.

It’s just a discount program that may affect how your insurance deductible and benefits apply.

So, it’s important to keep mind that if you use their member pricing instead of your insurance benefits, that money does not count toward your insurance deductible.

For this reason, it may not always make sense to use the Costco member pricing for every prescription, especially if your insurance covers it better.

Bottom line: Is the Costco Pharmacy worth it?

For many patients, especially those paying cash for prescriptions or managing chronic conditions, the Costco Pharmacy is a solid value.

To recap, you get the following with Costco:

Lower drug prices (especially with their membership pricing)

Mail-order convenience

Easy online refill options

No membership barrier to access

The trade-offs are slower mail delivery and more limited walk-in hours. However, if you’re like many consumers, and more interested in savings over speed, that’s not a deal breaker.

If saving money on meds is a priority, Costco Pharmacy definitely needs to be on your radar.