Shrinkflation isn’t slowing down — It’s just getting harder to spot

Shrinkflation went quiet. Brands now hide it with redesigns, formula tweaks, and multi-pack tricks instead of obvious size cuts.

You get fewer real uses. Smaller portions or weaker formulas mean you’re paying more per load, serving, or use.

Unit price tells the truth. If price per ounce jumps while the package looks the same, value already shrank.

A few years ago, shrinkflation was easy to catch. Many cereal boxes suddenly lost a few ounces and bags of chips started to feel suspiciously lighter. Consumers noticed, many complained, and even shared side-by-side photos online to give everyone a heads up.

Well guess what? Brands noticed that too.

Today, shrinkflation hasn’t gone away. It’s simply evolved. So now instead of seeing obvious size cuts, companies are now using packaging redesigns, quiet formula changes, and multi-pack math tricks. All designed to make you not notice the smaller size.

For consumers, the result is the same: you pay more for less. You just don’t realize it as quickly, or at all.

Smaller packages disguised by redesigns

One of the most common tactics is shrinking the product at the same time as a visual refresh or package redesign.

In other words, when the packaging looks new, most shoppers don’t remember exactly how big it used to be.

You’ll see things like:

Taller or wider containers that hold less volume

Softer bags replacing rigid boxes, creating more empty space

Opaque packaging that hides how full the product really is

Snack foods are especially prone to this. Large manufacturers like PepsiCo regularly refresh branding across entire product lines. A redesign gives cover to reduce net weight without drawing attention to the change.

Ice cream is another category where this has been especially visible. Containers that once held a true half-gallon quietly dropped to smaller sizes years ago, and further reductions often happen alongside fancy new labels or lid changes.

How to spot it fast:

Skip the front of the package entirely. Train your eyes to go straight to the net weight and compare price per unit (ounces, grams, pounds, etc) with the competition. That number is the only thing that matters, and it’s the one brands hope you forget to check.

Formula changes instead of size cuts

When shrinking the package risks too much attention, brands often change what’s inside instead.

Instead of reducing volume, companies adjust formulas to lower production costs. The product may look the same, but it doesn’t perform or taste the same as before.

Common examples include:

More water or fillers in cleaning products

Lower concentrations that require more product per use

Flavor changes marketed as “lighter,” “smoother,” or “less intense”

Laundry detergent is famous for this trick. Brands like Tide and Gain, both owned by Procter & Gamble, have rolled out multiple “Ultra,” “Turbo,” and HE-focused formulas over the years.

Along with many of these new formulas came subtle changes like redesigned measuring caps, higher recommended fill lines, and updated dosing instructions for large or really dirty loads.

The result is fewer real-world loads than the label suggests. A bottle advertised for 64 loads might realistically deliver closer to 50–55 for many families, especially those with large-capacity washers. That gap doesn’t look dramatic on the shelf, but it adds up over time.

How to spot it fast:

Check the usage instructions. If a “new formula” suddenly recommends a larger dose for the same task, you know that you’re paying more per use.

Multi-packs that hide per-unit increases

Multi-packs used to be one of the safest ways to save money. I’m here to tell you those days are over in many cases.

Brands have started to hide shrinkflation inside multi-pack bundles, knowing shoppers focus more on the total pack price rather than the size of each pack.

Tactics include:

Same number of items, but smaller individual sizes

“Value packs” that quietly lose bonus items

Mini versions replacing standard sizes without a clear label change

You see this a lot with things like yogurt cups, snack packs, and beverages. Soda brands in particular, including Coca-Cola, have leaned heavily into mini cans and smaller bottles with a price per-ounce that keeps increasing.

How to spot it fast:

Ignore the pack price altogether. Always look at the unit price on the shelf label. If the unit price isn’t posted, that’s your cue to be cautious.

Where shrinkflation is most aggressive right now

Shrinkflation isn’t evenly distributed across the grocery store and you’ll often have to seek it out.

But it definitely tends to show up most in categories where:

Products are purchased frequently

Brand loyalty is strong

Serving sizes are flexible or subjective

Right now, the highest-risk categories to be aware of include:

Packaged snacks and chips

Paper goods and cleaning supplies

Coffee and beverages

Pet food and treats

The main thing these items have in common is that consumers tend to buy them on autopilot and don’t look for price increases or smaller packaging.

Knowing this, companies are keenly aware that they can make small change and slip them into stores, often without immediate backlash from shoppers.

How to spot shrinkflation without doing aisle math

If you’re like me, you don’t want to pull out a calculator in the middle of the store every time something looks fishy. The good news is you don’t have to.

Here are some practical shortcuts that work:

Trust the unit price over the sales sticker.

Grocery stores tend to update shelf unit prices quickly, but the new packaging often lags behind and takes some time to make it to the shelf.

For example, let’s say last month the unit price for Tide read $0.18 per ounce. This month, it’s now $0.21 per ounce…even though the bottle and label appear unchanged. This is simply because the new packaging hasn’t made it into the store yet. But by simply paying attention, you know it’s on its way.

Take photos of your regular buys.

Take the guess work out of it completely and snap a quick photo of the net weight on products you buy all the time. Add the photos to a ‘shopping’ folder in your camera roll. This will give you a great reference point the next time you shop and a price looks different.

Be suspicious of “new look” packaging.

Any time you see a new label, or redesign, your internal radar should start beeping.

That’s when you double-check the size and usage instructions to make sure you’re not being messed with. If you are, it could be time to try a different brand, maybe even the private label.

Compare store brands.

Speaking of private-label products, they often lag behind national brands when it comes to shrinkflation. So, if the store brand suddenly looks much bigger for the same price, that’s a clue the national brand probably shrunk right in front of your eyes.

When shrinkflation actually makes sense

To play devil’s advocate for a minute, not all downsizing is automatically bad.

Sometimes smaller packages can translate to less food waste for smaller households, and often when products get reformulated it’s to improve shelf life or fix a safety issue.

The real issue here isn’t about changing sizes though; it’s about transparency.

Problems arise when shrinkflation happens quietly and prices stay the same or go up. It leaves consumers in the dark, without a clear way to compare value. When shoppers can’t tell upfront that they’re paying more, it’s natural that their trust for the brand starts to erode. But hopefully this guide will help you spot it easier so you can adjust your buying patterns.