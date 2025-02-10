University pharmacy adopts talking prescription bottles

Millions of people who take medication have vision problems or don’t speak English, making it easy to mix up prescriptions and take the wrong pills. But technology and Upstate Medical University, in New York, have a new solution.

The university's outpatient pharmacy has launched a program called ScriptAbility, which employs RFID text-to-speech technology to allow patients to audibly access their prescription information, significantly enhancing their ability to manage medications independently.

The ScriptAbility system utilizes RFID chips embedded in prescription bottles, which remain visually unchanged. These chips are read by a Scrip Talk Station Reader or a compatible app on Apple or Android devices, converting the encoded data into spoken words. This technology enables patients to hear vital prescription details, including the drug name, dosage, instructions, warnings, pharmacy information, and more, in 25 different languages.

This isn’t the university’s first innovation in this area. In 2023, the pharmacy introduced locking prescription bottles for narcotics to combat misuse and support the opioid crisis. Additionally, it offers financial assistance, free prescriptions for qualifying individuals, and programs to ensure proper medication adherence.

“This is another resource we are providing our patients in our community,” Eric Balotin, director of Retail/Specialty Pharmacy Services, said in a statement. “We think our patient population needs it. We want to be part of a community solution."

Support for visually impaired

The university said the decision to implement ScriptAbility was driven by the needs of Upstate's diverse patient base, including a significant refugee population and a growing number of visually impaired individuals.

Previously, visually impaired patients often relied on family support or kept medications in separate locations to avoid errors. ScriptAbility eliminates these challenges by providing precise, audible information directly from the prescription bottle.

Initially available at the Nappi Wellness Institute pharmacy, which serves a large refugee population, the service is accessible to any patient using the Outpatient Pharmacy. Patients will receive a demonstration upon prescription pickup, and a Script Talk Station Reader will be mailed to them free of charge. Upstate covers the annual service fee, ensuring no additional cost to patients.

Some national pharmacy chains offer similar technology but the university is trying to distinguish itself by providing home delivery and financial assistance. Balotin noted the possibility of expanding the program to other locations based on its success.