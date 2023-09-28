Walmart now offers automatic deliveries in its app

Walmart has introduced a new feature for shoppers who are tying to make their lives more convenient.

Consumers can now get automatic deliveries of their favorite products when they set up subscriptions on the Walmart app. Shoppers can choose how often they want to receive deliveries, and the packages will be set to automatically be delivered every few weeks or months.

“When customers shop Walmart.com or the app, their baskets often contain repeat items which mean precious time is spent every weekly shopping trip finding and adding the items they’ve purchased countless times before,” Walmart wrote. “Walmart now offers a new subscription service that empowers customers to effortlessly subscribe to thousands of everyday essentials at Walmart’s everyday low prices.”

Subscribe to the essentials

The new subscription feature will ensure consumers never run out of the essentials. Subscriptions are available for everything from cleaning supplies, pet supplies, pantry staples, and more.

Consumers don’t need to be part of Walmart’s membership program, Walmart+, to utilize the subscription service. The only extra fee that might be incurred comes from shipping if orders are less than $35. The added bonus for Walmart+ members is that subscriptions have no order minimum for free shipping.

To get started with an automatic delivery, you need to have an active Walmart account with a payment method and delivery address attached. Once you’re signed in, items that are eligible for subscriptions will be flagged with “Subscribe to this item” on the Walmart website or app.

From there, you can determine how frequently you want your items delivered, and then get ready for your delivery. Shoppers can change the frequency of their deliveries, and the day of the week that deliveries are made, at any time either online or on the Walmart app.