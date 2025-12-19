Holiday joy, holiday guilt: Why spending feels so complicated right now

New data shows 60% feel financial stress heading into the season, and more than half — including 65% of parents — start the holidays carrying credit card balances.

Pressure to create meaningful experiences and “get it right” leads many consumers to avoid checking balances, feel guilt about spending, and protect travel and traditions even while cutting back elsewhere.

Experts say reviewing balances, automating payments, and focusing on high-interest debt can quickly restore a sense of control and confidence after the holidays.

For many Americans, the holiday season doesn’t begin with twinkling lights or shopping lists — it starts with stress.

Between rising costs, family expectations, and the pressure to “make it magical,” holiday spending has become as emotional as it is financial.

New data from Citizens shows that 60% of Americans feel stressed heading into the holidays, and fewer than one in three feel confident about managing their money during this time. Even more striking: more than half of consumers start the season already carrying credit card debt — including nearly two-thirds of parents.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Adam Boyd, Head of Consumer Lending at Citizens, to understand the emotional pressures behind spending and how to balance joy, expectations, and financial reality.

Tackling credit card debt after the holidays

The Citizens survey found that 54% of Americans and 65% of parents start the holidays with existing credit card debt. That then turns into mounting debt after the holidays, and starting the new year stressed about finances.

Boyd shared some of the most effective strategies for chipping away at that debt after the holidays.

Get clear on the numbers. January is the time to review balances, interest rates, and minimum payments so there are no blind spots. Avoidance only prolongs the problem, while visibility gives you options.

Lock in a plan early. Setting up payments for January and February helps turn good intentions into action before spending habits normalize again. Putting structure in place quickly is often what separates progress from procrastination.

Focus on efficiency. Prioritizing high-interest balances first, often called the debt avalanche method, can significantly reduce how much you pay over time. Even modest extra payments directed to the highest-rate debt can make a meaningful difference.

Reducing financial anxiety

With 60% of Americans feeling stressed about holiday finances, there are ways to overcome that financial anxiety in the new year.

“Financial stress usually comes from uncertainty,” Boyd said. “January is about restoring structure. That can be as simple as creating a short reset period—pausing discretionary spending, reviewing finances weekly, and setting one clear goal for the month.

“For people carrying higher-interest balances, reducing the cost of debt can also lower stress quickly. In some cases, consolidating balances or using a balance transfer to a lower-interest card can help create breathing room, as long as there’s a clear plan to pay it down rather than add new debt.”

Boyd also explained that every step forward can make a positive difference to reducing debt and the stress that comes along with it.

"Progress doesn’t have to be dramatic to matter,” he said. “Paying down a small balance or setting aside even a modest amount of savings can rebuild confidence fast. Tools that improve visibility, like Budget trackers and savings dashboards, also help reduce anxiety by removing guesswork, which is often more stressful than the numbers themselves.”

Be in control of your finances

Boyd explained that these survey findings don’t point to reckless overspending. Instead, the pressure to get the perfect gift or make the most special memories creates high stress – and extra debt.

But as we prepare for the new year, there are ways to feel better about your finances. Here are Boyd’s top three tips: