Sam’s Club’s shared its Easter dinner deal

A ready-to-serve Easter meal from Sam's Club is designed to cut down prep time and stress.

The spread includes classic mains, sides, and desserts that can feed a crowd.

Convenience and value are the big selling points — but shoppers should plan ahead.

If you’re hosting Easter this year but not exactly thrilled about spending the entire day in the kitchen, Sam's Club has a solution.

The retailer is leaning hard into convenience for 2026 with a holiday meal offering that’s designed to take the pressure off planning, prepping, and cooking — without sacrificing that traditional Easter spread.

The idea is simple: let shoppers pick up most (or all) of their holiday meals in one stop, with minimal prep required at home. It’s part of a broader push toward “stress-free entertaining,” with options that work whether you’re hosting a big family gathering or keeping things low-key.

What’s included in the Easter meal

At the center of the offering is a lineup of classic Easter staples. And if you’re hosting a group of 15, the total comes out to about $9 per person.

Shoppers can choose from mains like spiral-cut ham or lamb, along with a variety of ready-made sides and desserts. Think mac and cheese, potatoes, rolls, and bakery items like cakes or cookies — all designed to complement the main dish.

Here’s a look at some of the options:

Member’s Mark All Butter Cocktail Croissants, 20-count: $5.46

Member’s Mark Macaroni and Cheese: $8.10 ($3.24/lb.)

Member’s Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, 32 oz., two-count: $7.98

Member’s Mark Australian Boneless Leg of Lamb: $37.32 ($6.48/lb.)

Member’s Mark Boneless Spiral-Sliced Fully-Cooked Double-Glazed Uncured Ham: $22.57 ($2.97/lb.)

Member’s Mark 10” Coconut Dessert Cake: $17.97

Member’s Mark Cherry Pistachio Crunch Salad: $12.89 ($7.16/lb.)

Asparagus: $6.52 ($3.52/lb.)

Member’s Mark Seasoned Green Beans with Almonds: $7.67 ($4.26/lb.)

Many of the items come pre-cooked or require minimal heating, which means less hands-on time and fewer dishes to juggle. The retailer also highlights flexible options, including brunch-style foods and grazing boards, so you can mix and match depending on your plans.

Another big perk: the meals are built to serve groups. Like most warehouse offerings, portions are generous, making it easier to feed a crowd without constantly refilling the table.

What shoppers should know before buying

While the convenience factor is a major win, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, if you don’t have a membership to shop at Sam’s Club, you could get hit with an extra fee. Timing also matters, as stores are closed on Easter Sunday, so everything needs to be picked up ahead of time.

It’s also worth thinking about customization. While these meal components cover the basics, you may still want to add a personal touch, whether that’s a homemade side dish or a family-favorite dessert.