7-Eleven is closing hundreds of stores in the next few months

7-Eleven has announced plans to close several hundred underperforming stores across North America.

The move is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and focus on higher-performing locations.

Company officials cite shifting consumer habits, inflation, and changing urban traffic patterns as key factors.

It seems there is a 7-Eleven store on every street corner. By next February, there will be a lot fewer.

7-Eleven, one of the world’s largest convenience store chains, has announced plans to shutter more than 600 locations by February 2027 in a sweeping effort to reshape its North American footprint.

The closures, which are expected to roll out over the coming months, mark one of the company’s most significant restructuring moves in recent years.

Industry analysts say the company is responding to recent changes what consumers expect from convenience stores. They are no longer a place to gas up and buy a cup of coffee. They’re larger and have morphed into quick-serve restaurants.

Targeting under-performing locations

The Irving, Texas-based retailer said the decision follows an extensive review of store performance, with a focus on eliminating underperforming locations while investing more heavily in stores with stronger sales and growth potential. While the company has not disclosed a full list of affected sites, executives indicated that the closures will be spread across multiple regions.

Industry analysts say the move reflects broader shifts in consumer behavior. Convenience stores have faced mounting pressure from inflation, evolving shopping habits, and increased competition from grocery chains, dollar stores, and delivery services. In urban areas in particular, reduced foot traffic following pandemic-era changes in commuting patterns has continued to weigh on sales.

Long-term strategy

7-Eleven emphasized that the closures are part of a long-term strategy rather than a sign of financial distress. The company plans to reinvest in technology, store upgrades, and expanded food and beverage offerings at remaining locations. Executives also highlighted growth opportunities in newer formats, including larger stores and locations tailored to electric vehicle charging and delivery services.

Employees at affected stores may be offered opportunities to transfer to nearby locations, according to the company, though some job losses are expected.