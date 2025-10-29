Lidl’s Thanksgiving meal bundle comes in at $36

A complete Thanksgiving spread for 10 people will run consumers less than $36 at Lidl (just ~$3.60 per person).

The deal covers turkey and all the classics – stuffing, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie ingredients.

No bundled kit is required — each item is sold separately so you can pick and choose based on your guest list and preferences.

If you’re already bracing for the holiday grocery tab and wondering how you’ll pull together the traditional spread without breaking the bank, you’ll want to hear this.

Lidl is making a bold move for Thanksgiving 2025: offering everything you’d expect on the table — turkey, sides, dessert ingredients — for a total cost that registers at under $36 to serve ten people.

For $3.60 or less per person, you could host a full Thanksgiving feast without compromise.

What makes it especially friendly: you’re not stuck with a pre-packaged boxed bundle that forces you to buy things you don’t want. Instead, Lidl marks down individual items as part of the holiday “meal deal,” so you can tailor the spread for your crowd and still come in under budget.

“With grocery prices continuing to be a challenge for families, we understand how vital great value is this holiday season,” Joel Rampoldt, Lidl US CEO, said in a news release

“At Lidl U.S., we’re honored to help make Thanksgiving more accessible. We hope our bundle helps bring people together this year to enjoy a holiday feast that’s as delicious as it is affordable.”

What’s included

Here are the components of Lidl’s Thanksgiving meal offer for ten people:

A whole frozen turkey (14 lb) from Shady Brook Farms – just $0.25 per pound with the MyLidl app.

100% Pure Pumpkin by Lidl

3 lbs fresh yellow onions

5 lbs fresh Pure Harvest Russet potatoes

Fresh Pure Harvest celery

Chicken broth by Lidl

Two cans of Cream of Mushroom condensed soup by Lidl

Two packages of cut green beans by Lidl

Evaporated milk by Lidl

Three 1-lb fresh sweet potatoes

French’s French fried onions (for topping green bean casserole)

Original whipped topping by Lidl

Two packs of brown gravy mix by Lidl

Two cans of jellied cranberry sauce by Lidl

Mini marshmallows by Lidl

Pie crust dough by Lidl

Hawaiian sweet rolls by Lidl

Poultry seasoning by Lidl

Two packs of stuffing mix for turkey by Lidl

Two 1-lb bags of Peak Harvest baby carrots

Two boxes of macaroni & cheese by Lidl

Pricing context