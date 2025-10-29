Write a review
Lidl’s Thanksgiving meal bundle comes in at $36

Image (c) Lidl. Lidl offers a complete Thanksgiving meal for 10 for under $36, making holiday feasting affordable and customizable.

Stretch your holiday budget with everything you need for dinner for 10 people

  • A complete Thanksgiving spread for 10 people will run consumers less than $36 at Lidl (just ~$3.60 per person).

  • The deal covers turkey and all the classics – stuffing, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie ingredients. 

  • No bundled kit is required — each item is sold separately so you can pick and choose based on your guest list and preferences. 

If you’re already bracing for the holiday grocery tab and wondering how you’ll pull together the traditional spread without breaking the bank, you’ll want to hear this. 

Lidl is making a bold move for Thanksgiving 2025: offering everything you’d expect on the table — turkey, sides, dessert ingredients — for a total cost that registers at under $36 to serve ten people. 

For $3.60 or less per person, you could host a full Thanksgiving feast without compromise.

What makes it especially friendly: you’re not stuck with a pre-packaged boxed bundle that forces you to buy things you don’t want. Instead, Lidl marks down individual items as part of the holiday “meal deal,” so you can tailor the spread for your crowd and still come in under budget.

“With grocery prices continuing to be a challenge for families, we understand how vital great value is this holiday season,” Joel Rampoldt, Lidl US CEO, said in a news release 

“At Lidl U.S., we’re honored to help make Thanksgiving more accessible. We hope our bundle helps bring people together this year to enjoy a holiday feast that’s as delicious as it is affordable.”

What’s included 

Here are the components of Lidl’s Thanksgiving meal offer for ten people:

  • A whole frozen turkey (14 lb) from Shady Brook Farms – just $0.25 per pound with the MyLidl app. 

  • 100% Pure Pumpkin by Lidl

  • 3 lbs fresh yellow onions

  • 5 lbs fresh Pure Harvest Russet potatoes

  • Fresh Pure Harvest celery 

  • Chicken broth by Lidl

  • Two cans of Cream of Mushroom condensed soup by Lidl 

  • Two packages of cut green beans by Lidl 

  • Evaporated milk by Lidl 

  • Three 1-lb fresh sweet potatoes

  • French’s French fried onions (for topping green bean casserole) 

  • Original whipped topping by Lidl

  • Two packs of brown gravy mix by Lidl 

  • Two cans of jellied cranberry sauce by Lidl 

  • Mini marshmallows by Lidl 

  • Pie crust dough by Lidl 

  • Hawaiian sweet rolls by Lidl 

  • Poultry seasoning by Lidl

  • Two packs of stuffing mix for turkey by Lidl

  • Two 1-lb bags of Peak Harvest baby carrots 

  • Two boxes of macaroni & cheese by Lidl 

Pricing context

  • The entire kit comes in at under $36, which breaks down to under $3.60 per person.

  • The turkey portion at $0.25 per lb is especially standout given raised inflation and rising grocery prices.

  • All items are sold separately (i.e., you don’t have to buy a rigid “bundle” box). You pick the items you need (as supplies and location allow). 

  • Mark your calendar: the savings run from November 5 through November 26 at participating Lidl U.S. stores.

