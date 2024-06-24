Grocery and beverage prices up and down for the 4th of July

Retail prices are downright wonky. Actually, there’s no rhyme or reason short of the fact that inflation is up and some retailers are charging more.

However, on the other hand, some retailers and brands are trying to beat up their competition and have lowered their prices. With the July 4th holiday coming soon, ConsumerAffairs thought you'd like to know what's what, so we did a little homework on the matter. Here’s what we found:

Food and drink

Early this week may be the time to shop for all you’ll need for your Fourth of July picnic because prices on the things you’ll need are going up.

According to new data from ecommerce accelerator Pattern, ketchup has gone up 10% in price year over year; mayo is up 8%; relish 7%; Pepsi and 7-Up are up 7%; hot dogs 6%; hot dog buns 3%; hamburger buns, hamburgers and mustard are all up 2%.

"The vast majority of popular Fourth of July supplies and decorations have escaped inflated prices this year, granting consumers a much-needed reprieve from higher checkout totals,” Dallin Hatch, a data expert at Pattern, told ConsumerAffairs. Staples like beer, American flags, and plasticware have seen either no inflation or deflation in the weeks leading up to the holiday."

Where are prices going down or staying the same?

If you like to imbibe, it’ll be a little cheaper to do that this year. As already noted, Pepsi and 7-Up are up considerably, but according to Pattern’s research, Coke and Dr. Pepper are cutting prices -- both down by 1%. Wine is down 5%; and tequila is down 2%. However, no changes in price for beer, Capri Sun, or Sprite.

Patriotism and plastic

Outside the food realm, associated Fourth of July things are much lower in price. Take American flags, which are down 12% year over year. Plasticware is 7% lower; water guns are down 5%; fireworks 2%; and inflatable pools are down 1%.

That American flag metric is interesting. But, Pattern researchers concluded that ‍patriotism is on the rise, which has influenced demand for the Star Spangled Banner. According to Pattern’s findings, demand for American Flags increased by 55% from 2023 to 2024.

Then, there are the Fourth of July sales

What would a holiday be without a sale? DealNews has done its due diligence in this regard and here’s what it found to be the best July 4th sales to shop, many of them with savings of 50% or more:

Backcountry: The outdoor retailer Backcountry offers up to 50% off in-season gear and clothing. You have until July 4 to take advantage of this sale, but don't wait too long as popular sizes will likely sell out quickly. Looking for a specific brand? Check out Patagonia — select items are as much as 75% off.

Crocs: Summer kicks for the whole family at up to 50% off in the Crocs 4th of July Sale. DealNews’ Senior Staff Writer/Consumer Analyst Julie Ramhold says that only select styles are on sale, but you can nab free shipping on orders of $49.99, so it's a good time to stock up.

eBay: Shop and get up to 20% off with no minimum purchase required in a number of categories, including electronics, home and garden, home interior and decor, fashion, and sporting goods. Redeem this offer up to two times per account with the coupon code "SAVE4JULY4TH", which lasts through 2:59 am ET on July 6.

Home Depot: Get up to $25 off outdoor plants, up to $120 off power tools, up to $200 off outdoor power equipment, up to $25 off planters, up to 60% off patio furniture, and more.

IKEA: The retailer's Midsummer Days deals are running through July 4 and include savings on outdoor summer essentials such as storage, lighting, and doormats.

Macy's: Macy’s 800 stores are sparing no expense in moving merchandise this Fourth of July. Its July 4th Sale to save anywhere from 20% to 60% on clothing for the whole family, home items, jewelry, and handbags. Plus, you can also expect to save up to 65% on select furniture and up to 50% on sandals.

REI: The outdoor retailer is offering up to 50% off tents and sleeping bags, clothing, watersports gear, running items, and REI Outlet picks. Other categories are seeing discounts of up to 30% and 40% off.

Target: The chain’s Sizzling Savings Event through July 4 offers deals on groceries, home, clothing, electronics, and beauty and personal care items. Save up to 50% on select items, plus take advantage of promotions like a free $5 Target gift card when you spend $20 or more on select sun care products.