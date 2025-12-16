9 mall-store hacks to maximize last-minute Christmas shopping

Prep in 5 minutes: list sizes + backups, snap every receipt, commit to in-store returns

Use rewards like coupons: search email/apps, redeem reward points now, try to split transactions to reuse perks

Keep gifts low-risk: check inventory + pickup, buy sets/accessories, trade in old games for credit

For many shoppers, those last-minute Christmas shopping trips often go sideways for two reasons. First, you end up paying the “panic tax” in the form of shipping upgrades and “might as well” impulse buys. Second, you inevitably end up with a bunch of stuff you‘ll have to return in January.

So, here’s my frugal playbook to help you finish your shopping this year and hopefully keep your sanity and more of your hard-earned money.

Before you walk-in, try this 5-minute setup

Make a list with the sizes and backup options you’re shopping for. If you don’t know a shoe size, don’t buy shoes. Instead, buy the “gift card + small add-on” combo gift instead.

Start a “Receipts” album on your phone. Try to photograph every receipt the second you get it as it’ll save you a bunch of headaches later.

Decide your return strategy now: in-store returns = usually free. Mail-in returns can come with fees at some retailers (more on that below).

1. Macy’s: use the “buy now, adjust later” trick

The hack: Typically, if you buy something and it drops in price within 10 days, Macy’s will do a price adjustment. But for the holidays, they’re price matching anything bought on or after November 30th all the way up until December 25th.

How to use this policy last-minute:

Buy the “safe” gifts now. Think items like coats, cookware, and small appliances.

Then set a reminder on your phone to check the price later this week or next.

If the price drops, and it often will, request the price adjustment (keep screenshots).

Frugal return move: If you think you might return an item, plan to return the product in-store. Macy’s in-store returns are free, but non–Star Rewards members will have to pay a whopping $9.99 which will be deducted from your refund.

2. Old Navy: treat Super Cash like a coupon

The hack: If you have Old Navy Super Cash sitting around, the worst thing you can do is forget to redeem it completely. Old Navy actually allows Rewards members to convert unused Cash Coupons to points within 30 days after the last day to redeem.

Each Cash Coupon dollar amount converts to 1 program point. Many loyal Old Navy shoppers aren’t aware that this conversion is possible, so make sure you take advantage and don’t let your Cash Coupons expire.

How to use it last-minute:

Before you head to the mall, be sure to search your email for “Super Cash.”

If you find that your redemption window is not active, pivot to basics that are still worth buying (pajamas, kids’ layers, giftable fleece).

If you’re still within the redemption window, be sure to convert your cash to points if you’re a Rewards member, instead of losing it completely.

Smart gifts at Old Navy (fast, low-risk):

Family pajamas (easy win)

Gloves/beanies, cozy socks bundles

Kids basics + a “pick your favorite color later” note for picky kids

3. American Eagle/Aerie: use the app as your free “inventory detective”

The hack: The AE app tells you whether or not an item is in-stock at a store near you. That’s a very handy feature when shopping for last-minute gifts when sizes on many popular items get wiped clean quickly.

How to use it last-minute:

First, search for the item in the app, then check which location has the size you’re looking for.

If you’re truly racing the clock, be sure to use in-store pickup. AE says items marked as “Free Pickup Today” can be ready in about 2 hours.

Gift ideas that don’t backfire:

Aerie: loungewear, bralettes (if you know their vibe), cozy sets

AE: hoodies, flannels, denim (only if you know size)

4. Victoria’s Secret / PINK: split transactions to use more rewards

The hack: Victoria’s Secret allows you to apply up to 3 Member Rewards per purchase. So, if you have more than that, here’s the trick so you don’t waste any of them.

How to use it last-minute:

If you have 5 rewards, be sure to do two separate transactions (3 rewards on one, 2 on the other).

VS also allows up to 2 compatible offer codes per order (keep in mind that rewards apply separately when you’re logged in).

Low-risk gift moves here:

Fragrance mists + lotion set (easy to exchange)

Robe/slippers

PINK lounge sets (these are size-friendly)

5. Sephora: turn points into instant savings

The hack: If you’re a Sephora Beauty Insider member you get $10 off for every 500 points earned. And you can only use the $10 discount once per transaction, on a minimum $10 purchase.

It’s actually one of the better free loyalty programs around, but many members forget to redeem their $10. This serves as your reminder to use it on any last-minute gifts this year.

How to use it last-minute:

If you’re at/over 500 points and you’re buying gifts anyway, redeem the $10.

Keep in mind that you can only use one $10 reward per transaction. So if you’ve got 1,000+ points and you’re buying multiple gifts anyway, splitting into two transactions lets you redeem it twice (500 points each time).

Low-risk Sephora gifts:

Mini sets (fragrance, skincare, hair)

“Best of” samplers

A gift card + a travel-size add-on (looks thoughtful, avoids shade-matching disasters)

6. Bath & Body Works: join rewards before you pay

The hack: Bath & Body Works’ loyalty program is pretty darn solid and you should consider joining it before doing any last-minute shopping. Specifically, you’ll earn 10 points for every $1 spent and 1,000 points will get you a completely free product up to $16.50 in value.

How to use it last-minute:

If you’re buying multiple gifts, put them on one account so you hit the reward faster.

If you’re close to the threshold, add one practical item (like hand soap) to cross it and earn the freebie.

Fast gift ideas here:

Hand soap bundles (teacher gifts)

Candle + wallflower set

Men’s body care sets (easy)

7. H&M: grab the welcome offer, then “use points like a coupon”

The hack: H&M’s membership page lists a welcome offer for 10% off your next purchase. Plus, you’ll earn points on every purchase. Specifically, $1 equals 1 point and 200 points = a $5 reward.

How to use it last-minute:

If you’re not a member, sign up and get the 10% off welcome deal.

Put all your H&M gifts in one transaction so your points will stack faster.

Smart H&M gifts:

Accessories (scarves, beanies, gloves)

Basics (tees, socks) + a small “fun” item (holiday pajamas)

8. Nordstrom Rack: returns are easy in-store, not-so-free by mail

The hack: Nordstrom Rack says store purchases can be returned for a full refund within 30 days, and you can return to any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack store for free.

But it also states for returns by mail, a $9.95 returns shipping charge is deducted from your refund for every pre-paid label used.

How to use it last-minute:

Buy “risky” gifts only if you’re willing to do in-store returns.

Photograph receipts immediately and keep the tags attached.

Best Rack gifts:

Designer accessories (wallets, scarves)

Beauty sets at a discount

Athleisure basics

9. GameStop: trade-in credit can fund last-minute gifts

The hack: If you’ve got old games/controllers/consoles, consider trading them in for “free” money that you can use on your last-minute gifts this year.

GameStop’s trade-in page notes that you’ll get the highest trade value when products are in “good” condition and have all necessary components. They'll determine the exact value of your trade when you visit a GameStop location.

How to use it last-minute: