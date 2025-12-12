Last-minute holiday shopping mistakes to avoid before you blow your budget

Last-minute pressure leads to overspending: From impulse buys to paying extra for shipping, shoppers often make avoidable mistakes as Christmas approaches.

Buy Now, Pay Later can be a hidden debt trap — especially for consumers already feeling financial strain heading into 2026.

A strategic plan (and realistic expectations) can save you money — including re-evaluating gift lists and timing purchases to get the best deals.

If you’re staring down your holiday list and realizing you still have more gifts to buy than days left on the calendar, you’re not alone.

The final stretch before Christmas is when even the savviest shoppers start to panic — stores get crowded, prices feel unpredictable, and it’s easy to fall into the trap of overspending just to cross names off your list. And with many families already feeling the squeeze from higher prices, that last-minute scramble can quickly turn into unnecessary debt or a Buy Now, Pay Later plan you’ll still be paying off long after the tree comes down.

To help shoppers navigate these high-pressure weeks, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Bobby Ghoshal, CEO of Dupe.com, an AI-powered tool that helps consumers find lower-priced replicas of popular products.

Ghoshal shared smart strategies to stay on budget and avoid the biggest last-minute shopping pitfalls.

“Gift giving should be a fun experience and not an obligation,” Ghoshal said. “If you can have honest conversations with your friends and family about your budget constraints and aim to set a limit for gifts exchanged, that would take the stress away for most. That conversation is probably a little late for this year, but it’s important to set realistic expectations in advance.”

Avoid the spending traps

With just a few weeks left until Christmas, it’s important that consumers don’t panic – or fall into the most common spending traps. Ghoshal shared his top three traps that consumers most often fall into during this time of year:

Impulse Buys/Panic shopping: Oftentimes, as Christmas nears, we see a lot of consumers make purchasing decisions they likely wouldn’t make if they weren’t under the gun. In this case, it’s important to take a breath, reevaluate your list and go in with a plan. If you’re struggling with gift ideas for the acquaintances in your life, consider purchasing items that come with gift card bundles to help save money and stress. Sure, some people think they’re impersonal, but most of us like to choose our own items.

Agreeing to Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL): There are some perks to BNPL programs, but if you’re on a tight budget, I advise you to reconsider. The economy is pretty unstable at the moment and if you’re not absolutely certain you can make these payments back in time, you’re risking debt that could follow you well into 2026. BNPL programs also offer those with limited time to find the perfect gift the delusion that it’s okay to overpay because it’s smaller amounts at the time. That’s a trap we should all avoid. Make your budget and stick to it.

Overpaying on shipping: We’re getting closer to where consumers either won’t make shipping deadlines or will be required to pay more to receive their gifts in time. Sometimes it does make sense to pay for shipping, but this is something we can and should avoid. If you’re going to spend the price of another gift just to ship one, go in-store and purchase yourself. None of your family members will expect a gift if it means adding to your debt.

Budgeting tips for overspenders

If you’ve already spent way too much money this holiday season and the stress is rising, Ghoshal has some advice to help combat overspending.

“Put the credit card down immediately and reevaluate your shopping list and the gifts you already acquired,” Ghoshal suggested. “Did you buy too much for your mom that would also be appropriate for your sister? Then move some to her pile.

“Once you take inventory of your debt and the gifts you already have, make a list of what you actually need. Are there any corners you can cut? Can you buy gift card bundles appropriate for multiple recipients? Are there items that come with a gift with purchase that you can give to someone you feel obligated to buy for but don’t know on a personal level?”

Timing can also play a role here. Ghoshal suggests thinking about your social calendar and planning purchases accordingly.

“Are there people in your life that you won’t have the chance to exchange with until after-Christmas?” he said. “I would consider holding off purchasing these items until the post-Christmas sales begin at which point many items will see deeper discounts as retailers aim to clear out inventory in time for the new year.”