Target's Thanksgiving meal deal is $5 less than last year

With Thanksgiving coming up quickly, Target announced its plans to offer consumers a meal bundle that’s cheaper than last year.

The retailer’s Thanksgiving meal is priced $5 less than it was a year ago, and four people can have a full Thanksgiving dinner for $20.

"When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving — and smaller moments throughout the holiday season — are where Target shines the brightest," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target.

"From lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20, to a range of hosting and gifting options and special Target Circle 360 offerings, we're serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart."

What’s in the bundle?

Target is offering shoppers seven meal items for under $20 this Thanksgiving. The official meal kit includes:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – up to 10 lbs.: $12.64 (max price)

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lbs.: $2.89

Del Monte Cut Green Beans: $1.59

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup: $1.39

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce: $1.99

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix: $1.99

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy: $1.99

More Thanksgiving deals

In addition to the meal kit, Target is also offering shoppers deals on other Thanksgiving items, including low prices on ingredients for desserts and side dishes, home decor, servingware, and more.

Some of these deals include:

Turkeys starting at $0.79 per pound

Good & Gather Mac and Cheese: $3.99

King’s Hawaiian 12-count Rolls: $4.79

Good & Gather Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes: $3.99

Frozen Whole Kernel Corn: $0.99

Chopped Caesar Salad Kit: $3.49

Frozen Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites: $8.99

Harvest Chocolate Mini Cupcakes: $4.49

Orange & Yellow Frosted Cookies: $7.99

Caramel Apple Pie Ice-Cream: $2.99

Good & Gather 100% Pure Pumpkin: $1.29

Thanksgiving 10-count Scalloped Turkey Paper Plates: $3.00

Reynolds Turkey Oven Bags, 2-count: $2.79

Fresh Cut Sun and Spice Fall Flower Arrangement: $10.00

Apple Pie Sparkling Water: $1.19

Thanksgiving 20-count Leaf Guest Towels: $3.00

OXO Turkey Baster and Cleaning Brush: $11.99

Programmable Stainless Steel Wireless Meat Thermometer: $19.99

Sweet Potato Hummus: $2.99

OXO Silicone Basting Brush: $11.99

Pepperidge Farm Country Style Cubed Stuffing: $3.39

Good & Gather Charcuterie Tray: $11.99

All Target deals can be found in-store, online, and in the Target app. Shoppers can have their orders delivered, picked up in-store, or with Target’s curbside pickup option.