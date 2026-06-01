Walmart expands 30-minute delivery to more U.S. cities

Walmart is expanding its 30-minute-or-less delivery service to 33 U.S. markets.

Customers can choose from more than 100,000 eligible items, including groceries, pharmacy products, and general merchandise.

The service is available to Walmart+ members for an additional $10 fee per order.

For shoppers who occasionally realize they forgot an important ingredient, need a household essential in a hurry, or simply don't want to make an extra trip to the store, Walmart is expanding a service designed to bring orders to their door in 30 minutes or less.

The retailer announced that its ultra-fast delivery option is now available across 33 U.S. markets, significantly expanding a service that had previously launched in a smaller number of cities.

According to Walmart, the move is part of its ongoing effort to give customers more flexibility in how they shop, whether they need groceries, pharmacy items, or everyday household products delivered quickly.

The company says it has already completed millions of deliveries within the 30-minute timeframe and plans to continue growing the service in additional markets.

“Customers are looking for faster, easier ways to get what they need in the moments that matter,” Tracy Poulliot, Chief eCommerce Officer, Walmart U.S., said in a news release. “We’ve been delivering orders in 30 minutes or less for more than a year, and today 26% of our Express Deliveries are already arriving in that timeframe.

“As customers continue to look for more immediate shopping options, we’re making this service more prominent where it’s available — helping them get the items they need, right when they need them.”

How the service works

Customers in eligible areas will see a "Delivery in 30 minutes or less" option when shopping through Walmart's website or app. The service is available on more than 100,000 items spanning grocery, pharmacy, health and wellness, and general merchandise categories.

The rapid delivery option is offered through Walmart+, the company's membership program. Members who choose the 30-minute service pay an additional $10 fee per order. Walmart also continues to offer other delivery choices, including one-hour delivery, delivery within a few hours, and scheduled delivery windows.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the expansion creates another option when time is limited. Instead of planning a larger shopping trip or waiting until the next day, eligible customers can have a wide range of products delivered in roughly the same amount of time it might take to drive to the store and back.

The service may be especially useful for last-minute grocery needs, forgotten household essentials, or pharmacy purchases that can't wait. While the convenience comes with an additional fee, Walmart is positioning the offering as a way to give shoppers more control over when and how they receive everyday items.

As the rollout reaches more markets, millions of additional households will gain access to one of the retailer's fastest delivery options yet.