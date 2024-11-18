Save money, go vegan, study recommends

Switching to a low-fat vegan diet can save 19% on food costs, or about $1.80 per day, compared to the standard American diet, according to new research published inJAMA Network Open.

The study, conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, also found that a vegan diet costs $2.40 less per day than a Mediterranean diet, which is about 25% cheaper

“By replacing meat and dairy with fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans, consumers could save over $650 a year compared to the standard diet, and more than $870 compared to the Mediterranean diet,” said lead author Dr. Hana Kahleova.

She also notes that a vegan diet can improve health by helping prevent conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

The savings on a vegan diet come from spending $2.90 less per day on meat, 50 cents less on dairy, and 50 cents less on added fats. While costs for vegetables, grains, and meat alternatives increased slightly, the overall savings outweighed these expenses.

This research builds on a previous study comparing a low-fat vegan diet to a Mediterranean diet over 16 weeks. Participants on the vegan diet saw better results for weight loss, cholesterol levels, and insulin sensitivity. Food costs were calculated using data from the USDA Thrifty Food Plan, showing that vegan diets consistently reduce grocery bills.