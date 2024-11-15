Bicycle thefts were the worst in these U.S. states in 2023

Bicycle thefts are a lot more common in certain U.S. states, largely depending on the popularity of biking in the region.

Oregon, Colorado, Vermont, Montana and North Dakota topped the list for states where bicycle thefts were the most frequent in 2023, according to an analysis of Federal Bureau of Investigation data by e-bike seller Aventon Bikes.

The analysis normalized the numbers by population to better compare U.S. states.

Among the top five states for reported bicycle thefts: There were around 129 thefts per 100,000 people in Oregon, followed by Colorado (127), Vermont (120), Montana (107) and North Dakota (94).

The different levels of popularity of biking among states can largely explain why bicycle thefts are more or less common.

1. Oregon

129 reported bicycle thefts per 100,000 people

Oregon's most populated city Portland is known for its strong biking culture that has the downside of attracting bike thieves.

“Cities like Portland are known for their extensive bike lanes and active cycling communities, attracting many bike enthusiasts,” Aventon Bikes's John Vinton said. “Unfortunately, this popularity can also attract thieves, who see bikes as quick, easy targets.”

2. Colorado

127 reported bicycle thefts per 100,000 people

Colorado had the highest number of total bike thefts thanks to the popularity of cycling on its many scenice routes and in the cities of Denver and Boulder.

About 43% of Colorado residents 18 years and over said they rode a bike at least once in the last year in 2016, compared to the national average of 29%, according to Bicycle Colorado.

The state also ranked No. 6 for its bike friendliness in 2024 by the American League of Cyclists.

3. Vermont

120 reported bicycle thefts per 100,000 people

Biking is popular in rural communities throughout Vermont, but security, such as bike racks, can also be laxer.

Even though the state had a low number of total reported bicycle thefts, its small population of around 650,000 people places Vermont near the top of the list.

“This shows that even if a small amount of bikes were stolen, it can have a significant impact,” Vinton said.

4. Montana

107 reported bicycle thefts per 100,000 people

Montana's landscapes are popular among cyclists, drawing plenty of thieves.

Bike racks and other security can be sparse throughout the state, Aventon Bikes said.

5. North Dakota

94 reported bicycle thefts per 100,000 people

The flat terrain in many parts of North Dakota makes biking attractive.

While North Dakota had the lowest total number of bikes stolen among the top ten worst states, its low population, like Vermont, made them significant.

“The flat terrain and limited public transport options make biking an attractive choice for many, but with fewer bike parking facilities and less awareness about theft prevention, there are many opportunities for thieves,” Vinton said.

Where bicycle thefts are least common

The five states where bicycle thefts were the least common were: Mississippi with 15 thefts per 100,000 people, followed by Pennsylvania (17), Georgia (20), Alabama (21) and Connecticut (23).

Below is a table with the rankings and figures on bicycle thefts for all 50 U.S. states.

How to avoid bicycle thefts

John Vinton of Aventon bikes said there are three top tips for keeping a bike from getting stolen: