The Sam’s Club ultra-fast Express delivery is here (sometimes in under 10 minutes)

Sam’s Club now offers ultra-fast Express delivery with no minimums and in-club pricing—making it a true alternative to in-store shopping.

It can actually save you money by cutting impulse buys, replacing overpriced last-minute store runs, and letting you stick to a focused list.

Smart shoppers maximize it by ordering essentials, choosing the cheaper delivery window when possible, and batching items to get the most value out of the fee.

Sam’s Club is doubling down on speedy deliveries and it could completely change how members shop.

The retailer just rolled out an upgraded version of its Express delivery service, promising checkout-to-door delivery in as little as an hour, and in some cases, just minutes.

Since early April, nearly 65,000 Express orders have already been fulfilled, with some arriving in under 10 minutes and the average time being just 55 minutes.

What’s actually new

Sam’s Club now offers two flat-fee Express delivery options:

One hour or less: $10 for Plus members / $22 for Club members

$10 for Plus members / $22 for Club members Three hours or less: $5 for Plus members / $17 for Club members

There’s no minimum purchase required, and prices match what you’d pay in-store. You can pick from delivery time slots as early as 7 am, and as late as 7 pm.

Shoppers are already using it for everyday essentials like:

Groceries

Frozen items

Paper goods

Baby items

Quick meal solutions

In other words, this isn’t just for “nice-to-have” items, as it’s being used for real-life, last-minute needs.

And yes, you can order frozen foods and they’ll actually keep them in a “temperature-controlled area until delivered.”

Where this can actually save you money

At first glance, paying for delivery might seem like an added cost. But used strategically, it can actually reduce spending.

It cuts out impulse buys. Walking into a warehouse store almost guarantees you’ll spend more than you had planned. Using their inexpensive delivery service keeps you focused on exactly what you need and nothing more. When building your cart via their website or app, it’s smart to treat it like a targeted order, not a “fun” shopping trip. It replaces expensive last-minute runs. Running to a convenience store or grocery store for a few items often means paying higher prices. With Express delivery, you can take advantage of bulk pricing, even on those urgent needs. In other words, use it for “emergency” essentials like diapers, paper towels, or quick dinners instead of overpaying elsewhere. It saves time (which has real value). Driving to the store, parking, shopping, and checking-out can easily take an hour or more. If you’re busy, that time savings can easily outweigh the delivery fee. It’s especially smart to use Express delivery during peak times like weekends or evenings.

How to use it like a smart shopper

To get the most value, a little strategy goes a long way: