GoFundMe could interfere with FEMA grants

As numerous families flock to online fundraising sites such as GoFundMe to raise money for recovery efforts from the Los Angeles wildfires, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is warning consumers that it could impact their eligibility for assistance.

In a video posted to X, Brandi Richard Thompson, FEMA spokesperson, says GoFundMe can help cover immediate expenses, but if people are asking to help fundraise for a specific need, something that may have been eligible under FEMA such as a vehicle damaged by the wildfires, FEMA will not be able to duplicate the funds.

“This is because government regulations prevent FEMA from providing financial assistance to replace items that have already been paid for by another source,” she said in the video.

Sources include money from insurance payouts, platforms such as GoFundMe, and nonprofit organizations.

“We know this can be frustrating, especially when you're trying to manage so much all at once,” she said.

Thompson didn’t discourage people from continuing to fundraise for their needs, but advises people to carefully consider how they describe their needs when creating a GoFundMe page.

Per FEMA’s website, asking for money on a fundraising website doesn’t automatically deem ineligibility for FEMA assistance, and officials encourage people to apply and allow for FEMA to determine their eligibility.

In a White House press conference Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that wildfire victims can receive a one-time $770 payment from FEMA. Known as Serious Needs Assistance, this money is available to help cover emergency costs and shelter.

As of Thursday, five fires are burning in three separate Southern California counties, with the Palisades Fire out of Los Angeles being the largest, burning more than 23,000 acres, per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. CalFire reports that the fire has burned down more than 12,000 structures and 24 people have been reported dead so far.