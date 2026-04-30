Costco tweaks its iconic $1.50 hot dog combo for first time in decades

Costco is making its first real change in decades to its iconic $1.50 hot dog combo, one of the most well-known deals in retail.

Shoppers now have the option to swap the traditional soda for a Kirkland Signature bottled water — at no additional cost.

The update reflects shifting consumer habits, but the core value of the deal — and its $1.50 price — remains unchanged.

For decades, Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda combo has been one of the most untouchable deals in retail. Prices have gone up everywhere, from groceries to gas, but that combo has stayed exactly the same.

Now, for the first time in more than 40 years, Costco is making a small but noticeable change.

Shoppers can now choose a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water instead of a fountain soda. The price stays the same, and the original soda option (with free refills) isn’t going anywhere.

On the surface, it’s a minor tweak. But it’s also a signal of how consumer habits are shifting and how to make smarter choices when you’re at Costco.

What’s actually changing (and what’s not)

The core deal remains untouched:

$1.50 still gets you a hot dog + drink.

Soda with free refills is still available.

No price increase (and leadership says it’s staying that way).

The only difference:

You now have a healthier, more convenient drink option.

That may not sound like much, but for regular Costco shoppers, it removes a common friction point — especially for people trying to cut back on soda.

Why this matters for shoppers

This change isn’t really about the hot dog, it’s more about changing consumer behavior.

More shoppers are:

Cutting back on sugary drinks

Looking for simpler, “cleaner” options

Trying to avoid waste (grabbing a soda cup they won’t use)

And Costco is adjusting without touching the price.

This translates into you getting more flexibility without losing value.

How to actually use this change to your advantage

If you’re grabbing a quick meal at Costco, this is one of the easiest ways to make a healthier choice without spending more.

Here’s how to play it:

Choose water if you wouldn’t drink the soda: A lot of people grab the combo and skip the drink. Now you’re getting something you’ll actually use.

A lot of people grab the combo and skip the drink. Now you’re getting something you’ll actually use. Stick with soda if you want max value: Free refills still make soda the better “pure value” play if you’re staying in-store.

Free refills still make soda the better “pure value” play if you’re staying in-store. Use it as a budget meal strategy: The combo is still one of the cheapest prepared meals anywhere, especially when compared to other fast food spots.

The bigger takeaway

I realize this change is small, but it highlights something bigger.

Costco rarely touches its core value items like the hot dog meal or rotisserie chicken, but when it does, it’s usually to:

Improve overall flexibility

Match changing customer habits

Keep shoppers loyal without raising prices

And right now, with food prices still so darn high, that matters.