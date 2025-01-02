John Deere zero-turn mowers recalled

About 39,000 John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mowers with Kawasaki Engines are being recalled. The voltage regulator in the mower’s engine can fail during use or while the product is being stored, causing the engine to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. Kawasaki and John Deere are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Kawasaki has received five reports of fires and 26 reports of melting and/or smoking. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mowers with model numbers Z720E, Z730M, Z740R and Z760R with Kawasaki engines. The recalled mowers are green and yellow and have the model number and “John Deere” printed on the front of the mower below the seat. The serial number is located on the right side of the machine near the rear tire. The following are the serial number ranges of the mowers included in this recall: