Walmart announces holiday meal deal for less than $5 per person

This year, several retailers were turning out deals to make Thanksgiving dinner more affordable for consumers.

Walmart was one such retailer, and now, with the winter holidays quickly approaching, there’s a new deal for consumers on a holiday dinner bundle. The latest meal deal will have enough food for 12 people for less than $5 per person, totaling 28 different items.

“With this new holiday meal – alongside Every Day Low Prices on seasonal favorites from national brands and our newest private brand bettergoods – we’re helping customers save while setting the table early and often, all season long,” said John Laney, Executive Vice President, Food, Walmart U.S.

Details on the new meal bundle

With nearly 30 items priced under $60 total for 12 people, here’s a look at what’s inside Walmart’s holiday meal bundle:

Boneless Honey Cured Double Glazed Ham: $12.82

Boneless Spiral-Cut Brown Sugar Glazed Ham: $12.82

Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Twin Pack: $3.84

2 Great Value Brown Gravy Mix Packs: $0.32/each

Great Value Brown and Serve Dinner Rolls, 12 Pack: $1.38

4 Whole, Fresh Sweet Potatoes: $3.08

Great Value Mini Marshmallows: $1.17

2 Cans of Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup: $1.00/each

4 Cans of Great Value Cut Green Beans: $0.50/each

French’s Crispy Fried Onions: $3.72

5 lb. bag of Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes: $2.78

4 Cans of Great Value Whole Kernel Corn: $0.50/each

Marie Callendar’s Southern Pecan Pie: $5.63

Great Value Whipped Topping: $1.07

Great Value 9-Inch Pie Crusts: $1.97

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin: $1.17

Great Value Evaporated Milk: $1.22

Consumers can order their holiday meal bundle through New Years Eve, December 31. The deal is available both online and in stores, and shoppers can have the full meal bundle delivered to their doors.

Similar to the Thanksgiving meal, consumers can have the holiday meal deal delivered straight to a friend or family member, or they can donate it to their local Salvation Army.