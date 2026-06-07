Target's return policy explained: The smart shopper's guide to getting your money back

Most items get 90 days, but some get much longer: Target's standard return window is 90 days, but many Target-owned brands come with a generous 365-day satisfaction guarantee.

The Target app is your best friend: Digital receipts, purchase tracking, Drive Up returns, and easier online returns all work through the app, making it much easier to get your money back.

Know the exceptions: Electronics typically have just a 30-day return window, while Apple products and mobile phones must usually be returned within 14 days.

Target has one of the most customer-friendly return policies in retail.

But if you've ever tried returning something without a receipt, waited too long, or bought a Target-owned brand, you've probably noticed that the rules aren't quite as simple as the giant "90-day returns" promise hanging over customer service.

The good news is that once you understand a few key exceptions and loopholes, Target's return policy becomes one of the most useful money-saving tools available to shoppers.

Here's exactly how it works.

Most items get a 90-day return window

Let's start with the basic rule. Most unopened and opened items purchased at Target can be returned within 90 days of purchase for a refund or exchange.

The easiest way to make this happen is by having one of the following:

Original receipt

Digital receipt in the Target app

Target Circle account used during purchase

Credit card used to make the purchase

Target has become very good at being able to look up your purchases, which means losing a paper receipt is no longer the disaster that it once was.

That said, keeping purchases tied to your Target account makes everything significantly easier, which is why their app is so useful (more on that later!).

Always enter the phone number tied to your Target account at checkout. Many shoppers do it for Target Circle savings, but it also creates a digital purchase history that can make returns much easier months later.

Pro tip: Target Circle Card holders (formerly RedCard), get an additional 30 days to make a return. That effectively turns their standard 90-day window into 120 days for most purchases. Shoppers tend to focus on the 5% discount that comes with the card, but the extra return time can be surprisingly valuable when buying seasonal products, home décor, or gifts.

The secret weapon: Target-owned brands

This is where Target separates itself from their competitors as they offer a 365-day return policy on their store brands.

Products from brands such as:

Cat & Jack

Good & Gather

Up & Up

Favorite Day

Dealworthy

Embark

Goodfellow & Co.

Threshold

That's right, not 90 days, but a full year to return — as long as you have proof of purchase.

This even applies to many food items, household products, cleaning supplies, and everyday essentials.

Don’t be afraid to try one of these store brands. After all, that’s why Target has the 365-day policy in place. They want you to test them out and hopefully become a fan. Trying one is way less risky than buying a national brand because the satisfaction guarantee gives you a much longer safety net.

There has been a lot of chatter online recently about Target cracking down on those abusing this policy, especially when it comes to shoppers returning clearly worn Cat & Jack clothing that their kids have outgrown. It appears some locations are limiting these types of returns.

The bottom line is that, like any generous return policy, it could eventually become more restrictive if shoppers continue to abuse it.

Baby registry and wedding registry returns are generous

Target knows that baby showers and weddings don't always go according to plan.

For registry purchases, Target allows returns for up to one-year from the event date — which is super generous.

This gives parents and newlyweds plenty of time and flexibility to sort out what they’re keeping and what they need to return or exchange.

It's especially helpful for duplicate gifts, unopened baby gear, and those inevitable items that end up not being needed.

Electronics play by different rules

This is one area where shoppers regularly get surprised. Electronics sold by Target come with a much shorter return window of just 30 days.

This includes computers, tablets, smartwatches, cameras, video game systems, and drones.

The one major exception to the 30-day window is Apple and Beats products, as they must be returned or exchanged within 14 days of purchase. The same 14-day policy goes for mobile phones bought online or in-store.

Pro tip: When buying electronics, test them immediately instead of letting them sit unopened for weeks. A shorter return window means procrastination can become an expensive mistake.

What happens if you don't have a receipt?

This is one of the most common questions Target receives when it comes to returns.

If you don’t have your receipt, Target can usually verify your purchase using:

Your Target account

The payment card used

A digital receipt

If no proof of purchase exists, Target may still offer a merchandise return card for the item's current selling price. However, limits apply and Target tracks all receipt-free returns, and excessive no-receipt returns may be denied in the future.

In other words, this should be viewed as a backup plan, not as a regular shopping strategy.

Pro tip: I highly recommend downloading and using the Target app as it automatically tracks your purchases so you’ll never need to keep a receipt again. You just scan the barcode that pops up in the app when you tap ‘Show my barcode’ while in the Wallet section of the app.

Drive Up returns are underutilized

One of the coolest things Target offers is Drive Up returns, which lets you return eligible items without ever leaving your car. Strangely, they make no mention of the convenient feature on their official return policy page.

To get started, just open the Target app, or log into your account, and start the return process. If your item qualifies, you'll see a Drive Up return option.

Here's how it works:

Toss the item you're returning in your car (the trunk is easiest).

Use the app to let Target know you're on your way.

Park in a designated Drive Up spot when you arrive.

A Target employee will come out, grab the item, and process the return right from your vehicle.

If you're also picking up a Drive Up order, they'll usually bring out your order first and then handle the return. In many cases, you'll receive your refund confirmation email before you even leave the parking lot.

Pro tip: Not every item qualifies for Drive Up returns, so check the app before making the trip. When it works, it's one of the easiest return processes in retail. From personal experience, the products that usually don’t qualify are big and bulky items.

Online returns are surprisingly easy

Target has streamlined online returns over the past few years making it an easy process.

Most online purchases can be returned:

In-store

Through the Target app

By mail

In many cases, starting the return through the app speeds up the process significantly. The app will often generate return instructions, labels, and status updates automatically.

For frequent Target shoppers, it's one more reason to keep purchases tied to a Circle account.

The biggest mistakes Target shoppers make

The shoppers who run into problems at Target usually make one of these mistakes:

Waiting too long to start a return

Assuming electronics get 90 days

Throwing away receipts before testing products

Forgetting to attach purchases to their Target account

Missing out on one-year store brand guarantees

Most return frustrations can be avoided simply by understanding these exceptions before you buy.