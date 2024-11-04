Arizona now provides home delivery of cannabis

You can get home delivery service of just about anything these days, and that includes recreational cannabis if you live in Arizona. As Phoenix New Times put it: "Too tired, drunk or stoned to go out and buy weed? Starting Friday, that’s a problem of the past in Arizona."

Marijuana industry professionals are hoping weed delivery to your door will make buying cannabis products more convenient for customers and boost stagnating sales. Previously, medical marijuana patients could only get home delivery.

“We are thrilled that the department of health’s proactive approach and commitment to implementing a well-thought-out delivery program has helped us reach this landmark moment sooner than expected,” Ann Torrez, director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association, told television station KPNX.

Joseph Strauss, chief operating officer of licensed dispensary LunchBox, told Phoenix New Times he’s been anticipating the shift in policy. For a year, he has planned to turn the company’s Sonoita store into a statewide logistics hub and hire 15 full-time drivers.

Shouldn't be so difficult

Strauss thinks buying weed has been more difficult than it needs to be.



“If you’re a single mom and you have your kid in the back of the car, you’re probably unlikely to stop at the dispensary on the way home,” Strauss said. “A lot of these kinds of restrictions, although subtle, actually have a dramatic impact.”

The Arizona Department of Health Services is expanding home delivery to anyone 21 and older, with deliveries to be offered through individual dispensaries or third-party services that partner with a state-licensed dispensary to legally deliver the goods.

Recreational marijuana sales began in Arizona in 2021 under a voter-approved ballot initiative. The measure had passed in the fall of 2020 four years after voters narrowly defeated a similar proposal, although medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2010.

Sales boomed following legalization, topping $1 billion in 2023.

Other home-delivery states

As of November 2024, several U.S. states permit home delivery of cannabis, either for medical or recreational use. The availability and regulations vary by state:

Arizona: Recently expanded to allow home delivery of recreational marijuana to residents aged 21 and older.

California: Offers home delivery for both medical and recreational cannabis.

Colorado: Permits home delivery of medical marijuana, with plans to extend to recreational cannabis.

Maine: Allows home delivery for both medical and recreational cannabis.

Maryland: Permits home delivery of medical marijuana.

Massachusetts: Offers home delivery for both medical and recreational cannabis.

Michigan: Allows home delivery for both medical and recreational cannabis.

Nevada: Permits home delivery for both medical and recreational cannabis.

New Jersey: Allows home delivery for both medical and recreational cannabis.

New Mexico: Permits home delivery for both medical and recreational cannabis.

New York: Offers home delivery for both medical and recreational cannabis.

Oregon: Allows home delivery for both medical and recreational cannabis.

Rhode Island: Permits home delivery of medical marijuana.

Vermont: Allows home delivery of medical marijuana.

Note that regulations are subject to change, and it's advisable to consult local laws or official state resources for the most current information.