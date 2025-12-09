Holiday tipping is quietly shrinking - how to handle it without feeling like a grinch

Holiday tipping is down in 2025 as tight budgets force people to tip fewer service providers, even though appreciation hasn’t changed

Fewer people are tipping at all, but those who do are mostly keeping amounts the same, prioritizing the helpers who truly went above and beyond

To survive “tipflation,” plan tips in advance, team up on group gifts, and use low-cost thank-yous (like small gift cards or handwritten notes) instead of trying to tip everyone

If you’re staring at a long mental list of people you “should” tip this year and doing the math in your head, you’re not alone. A new Bankrate survey shows fewer Americans plan to hand out holiday tips in 2025 than they did last year. from housekeepers and landscapers to teachers, mail carriers and childcare providers.

The reason for pulling back on tipping isn’t from a lack of appreciation, but rather budgets that have been stretched thin.

Fewer people are tipping, not necessarily tipping less

For many households, December has always been the time to say “thank you” to the people who take care of your kids, your home, or your deliveries. But this year, fewer people say they’ll actually tip.

Among Americans who use these services, here’s who plans to tip in 2025:

56% plan to tip a housekeeper

47% plan to tip a childcare provider

47% plan to tip a teacher

37% plan to tip a landscaper/gardener/snow remover

27% plan to tip a mail carrier

21% plan to tip a trash or recycling collector

Those numbers are all slightly lower than last year, with the biggest drops for childcare providers (from 55% to 47%) and teachers (from 53% to 47%).

The twist: among people who do tip, the amounts remained mostly flat compared to 2024. In a couple of categories, they’re even higher. The median tip for landscapers, gardeners and snow removers jumped from $30 to $50, and trash/recycling collectors went from $20 to $25.

So fewer people are tipping at all, but the people who still can tip are trying not to cut the size of the tip.

Younger adults feel the most pressure to tip

That pressure is strongest for younger consumers.

44% of Gen Z (18–28) say they often feel obligated to tip

42% of millennials (29–44) say the same

That compares with 38% of Gen X and 29% of baby boomers

Younger adults have grown up with tip prompts almost everywhere. Whether it’s coffee shops, delivery apps, even some self-checkout screens, the pressure to tip can make tipping feel less like a choice and more like a character test.

But feeling obligated doesn’t magically create extra money in your bank account. Many people simply don’t have the budget to tip everyone they’d like to this year.

If you can’t tip everyone, how do you decide?

Bankrate gives the great advice of deciding who really went above and beyond for you during the year and prioritizing them over workers who simply flip the iPad tip screen in your direction.

That might be:

The babysitter who always stepped in at the last minute.

The housekeeper who consistently went above and beyond your expectations.

Or maybe the landscaping crew that handled every big storm without flinching or complaining.

If you can’t afford to tip every single person on the “typical” holiday tip list, it’s smart to focus on the relationships that matter the most to your household. Being intentional in this way is better than spreading yourself too thin.

How to budget for holiday tips without blowing up your finances

If holiday tipping is stressing you out, here are a few small shifts that can make it more manageable:

1. Build the tip into the price upfront

So instead of thinking, “The haircut is $60 and I’ll figure out the tip later,” think, “This cut will cost me about $75 total with tip.”

By breaking it down this way, it will help you decide ahead of time which services you can afford and how often, instead of being surprised with the total cost when it’s time to pay.

2. Team up with others when you can

Also, keep in mind that you don’t have to shoulder every tip alone.

Neighbors can pool money for the mail carrier or trash and recycling crew.

Parents can chip in for a single, meaningful gift card or envelope for a teacher or classroom aide.

Pooling turns small amounts from multiple households into something more substantial without straining your budget.

3. Use low-cost ways to say “thank you”

Sure, cash is great, but it’s not the only way to show your appreciation. Depending on the person and your relationship, you might consider these:

Hand out a small gift card to local favorite coffee shop or fast-food spot in town.

Bake a batch of cookies or a simple treat and pair it with a handwritten note.

Leave a box of snacks and bottled drinks out for delivery drivers on busy days leading up to Christmas.

These gestures still send the message that you notice their work and value it, even if you don’t have it in your budget to hand them a big cash envelope.