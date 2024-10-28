Hallmark introduces new two-in-one greeting card and gift card

Just in time for the holidays, Hallmark is introducing a new way for consumers to give gifts.

The retailer’s new line of Gift Card Greetings offers a two-in-one greeting card and gift card. Consumers will have access to gift cards from over 100 retailers, giving them the opportunity to give a gift with just one card.

“When it comes to gifting, especially during the busy holiday season, customers want convenience and customizability, and that’s exactly what Gift Card Greetings offer,” said Lauren Benson, senior director of creative product development at Hallmark.

“Nothing compares to the feeling of opening a greeting card with a heartfelt message, and when combined with a surprise digital gift card that caters to the recipient’s favorite store, restaurant or retailer, it’s truly a gift that’s perfectly suited for anyone.”

How it works

Here’s how it works: Consumers will purchase one of the Gift Card Greetings from Hallmark’s website or their local Gold Crown store.

The inside of the card will contain a QR code that works for both the gift giver and the gift recipient. Those who are gifting the cards will be able to scan the QR code, select the retailer they want the gift card for, and then select the amount they want loaded to the gift card.

Then, once the recipient gets the card, they scan the same QR code to get access to the digital gift card. Once they scan the code, they’ll have to input a four-digit code that’s on the inside of the card. Then, they’re free to use their digital gift card.

Consumers will have access to over 100 retailers, including Starbucks, Best Buy, Dunkin Donuts, Home Depot, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, Lowe’s, DoorDash, lululemon, Macy’s, and more.

“Pairing gift cards with greeting cards is a popular way to celebrate special occasions, and now consumers can make this experience even more personable,” said Jaime Yeager, vice president of global business development at InComm Payments.

“This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to enhancing customer experiences by merging the best of both worlds: Hallmark’s trusted brand for meaningful greetings and InComm Payments’ leadership in the gift card industry. The result is Gift Card Greetings, a seamless way to deliver digital gifts with a physical touch.”