Most phone companies haven't done enough to stop robocalls, report says

Most phone companies haven't fully installed technology to stop robocalls despite a law requiring they do so, a new report says.

The Federal Communications Commission phased in a rule requiring companies to fight robocalls with software, equipment and other means, starting with the largest companies in 2021 and smaller companies by 2023.

Yet only 47% of phone companies have completely installed anti-robocall technology as of October and 19% have the technology in just part of their system, according to an analysis of FCC data by nonprofit U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

Major providers who only partially have anti-robocall technology in place include AT&T, Cox and Spectrum, U.S. PIRG said.

The typical robocall, a pre-recorded voice message advertising something or trying to get someone to sign up for a scam, has been illegal since 2009 for customers who didn't agree to receive the calls in writing.

In 2023, around 56 million Americans lost money to scam calls, according to Truecaller.

Still, some progress has been made on robocalls.

Scam robocalls and illegal telemarkting calls have dropped 17% since the federal law went into force in 2021, U.S. PIRG said.

But robotexts are on the rise

The number of scam robotexts has nearly tripled since 2021, which U.S. PIRG said is a sign of how some bad actors are moving away from calls to the less-regulated arena of text messages.

Scam texts can sometimes be even worse than robocalls, U.S. PIRG said, because people not be able to avoid seeing a lie that can trick them, there are fewer clues it scam such as mispronouncing names and it is easy to click on bad links.

Tips for avoiding robocalls and robotexts

U.S. PIRG said there are a few simple steps to avoid getting robocalls and robotexts.