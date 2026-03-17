Senior discounts: Where older Americans can save hundreds

Turning 55+ unlocks real savings across retail, groceries, restaurants, travel, and insurance — often adding up to hundreds of dollars per year.

Most senior discounts are hidden, not advertised, meaning you often have to ask or show ID to get 10–30% off at many places.

The biggest savings come from stacking senior discounts with AARP perks, weekly sale days, coupons, and special pricing to maximize every purchase.

For many Americans, turning 55, 60, or 65 unlocks a long list of senior discounts that most consumers never fully take advantage of.

Retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, financial institutions, and even national parks offer special pricing for older customers. However, the tricky part is that many of these deals are not heavily advertised, or advertised at all. In some cases, you have to specifically ask for the discount or show proof of your age.

Savvy consumers who know where to look can easily save hundreds of dollars per year simply by using senior discounts consistently.

Here’s a handy breakdown of some of the most useful savings opportunities available today.

Retail senior discounts

Kohl’s – For those 60+, they give you 15% off every Wednesday.

– For those 60+, they give you 15% off every Wednesday. Michael’s – Get 10% off your order (even sale items) if you’re 55+. You must register first to get the discount.

– Get 10% off your order (even sale items) if you’re 55+. You must register first to get the discount. Ross Dress for Less – Score 10% off every Tuesday for shoppers aged 55+. Just show your I.D. at checkout to get the discount.

– Score 10% off every Tuesday for shoppers aged 55+. Just show your I.D. at checkout to get the discount. Walgreens – For those 55+, get 20% off on the first Tuesday of every month, both online and in-store. Use code SENIOR20 to save 20% online.

– For those 55+, get 20% off on the first Tuesday of every month, both online and in-store. Use code to save 20% online. Goodwill – Most locations offer specific senior days, often Tuesday or Wednesday, that will get shoppers 55 or older a 10-15% discount.

– Most locations offer specific senior days, often Tuesday or Wednesday, that will get shoppers 55 or older a 10-15% discount. The Salvation Army – They offer senior discount days (15–30%) at some locations. Ask for details.

– They offer senior discount days (15–30%) at some locations. Ask for details. Savers – Savers offers a 55+ senior discount of 30% off every Tuesday.

– Savers offers a 55+ senior discount of 30% off every Tuesday. PetSmart – For those 55+, they offer a 10% grooming discount every Tuesday.

Pro tip: Be sure to get yourself an AARP membership. It only costs $20 per year ($11/year with a five-year membership) and unlocks a ton of senior discounts.

Grocery store senior discounts

Harris Teeter – Every Thursday, shoppers aged 60+ can get a 5% discount, via their Club 60 program. Just tell your cashier that you qualify and get the discount.

– Every Thursday, shoppers aged 60+ can get a 5% discount, via their Club 60 program. Just tell your cashier that you qualify and get the discount. Hy-Vee – Many locations offer 5% off on specific senior discount days. Be sure to ask at your local store.

– Many locations offer 5% off on specific senior discount days. Be sure to ask at your local store. Weis Markets – Weis rewards members get a 10% discount on Weis branded products every Tuesday.

– Weis rewards members get a 10% discount on Weis branded products every Tuesday. Albertsons – Many locations offer a 10% discount to those 55 or older, typically on the first Wednesday or Thursday of the month. Ask for details at your local store.

– Many locations offer a 10% discount to those 55 or older, typically on the first Wednesday or Thursday of the month. Ask for details at your local store. Kroger – Kroger occasionally offers a 5-10% senior day discount. Your best bet is to follow them on social media, as they typically announce the discount weeks in advance.

Restaurant senior discounts

Denny’s – They offer a discounted 55+ senior menu with a 15% AARP discount already built into the price.

– They offer a discounted 55+ senior menu with a 15% AARP discount already built into the price. IHOP – They also offer a discounted senior menu for customers 55+.

– They also offer a discounted senior menu for customers 55+. El Pollo Loco – They offer a 10% discount for those 60 or older, with a maximum discount of $1. In other words, you get 10% off the first $10 off your bill.

– They offer a 10% discount for those 60 or older, with a maximum discount of $1. In other words, you get 10% off the first $10 off your bill. Outback Steakhouse – They offer a 10% off discount on your entire bill for AARP members.

– They offer a 10% off discount on your entire bill for AARP members. Chili’s – Many Chili’s locations offer a 10% senior discount. Be sure to ask your server.

– Many Chili’s locations offer a 10% senior discount. Be sure to ask your server. Applebee’s – Many locations offer 10–15% off for diners 60 or older.

– Many locations offer 10–15% off for diners 60 or older. Dairy Queen – For those 55+, many locations offer either 10% off or a free small drink.

– For those 55+, many locations offer either 10% off or a free small drink. Jack in the Box – Many locations offer a 10–20% senior discount on your entire meal.

– Many locations offer a 10–20% senior discount on your entire meal. Krispy Kreme – Many locations offer 10% off — just ask.

– Many locations offer 10% off — just ask. Subway – Some locations offer either 10% off or a free small drink.

– Some locations offer either 10% off or a free small drink. White Castle – They offer a 10% discount for those 62 or older.

Pro tip: Always ask if a restaurant or retailer offers a senior discount, even if you don’t see signs advertising it. Many stores do not advertise their discount — the onus is on you to ask.

Entertainment discounts

AMC Theatres – Get discounted senior ticket pricing every day. If you’re 60+, just select "senior pricing" when checking out online.

– Get discounted senior ticket pricing every day. If you’re 60+, just select "senior pricing" when checking out online. Regal Cinemas – There are senior ticket discounts for those 60 or older.

– There are senior ticket discounts for those 60 or older. Cinemark – Ther eare reduced ticket prices for seniors aged 62 or older.

Also, be aware that most museums, aquariums, and cultural attractions across the U.S. also offer 10–30% lower admission prices for seniors.

Pro tip: Be sure to always check weekday showtimes, as many theaters offer even deeper senior discounts during daytime screenings.

Insurance and wireless discounts

State Farm – They offer discounts for drivers who are 55+. The savings often equates to $90/year.

– They offer discounts for drivers who are 55+. The savings often equates to $90/year. GEICO – They offers discounts for those 50+ who complete a defensive driving program.

– They offers discounts for those 50+ who complete a defensive driving program. Allstate – In many states, they offer a senior discount for drivers age 55+. Be sure to ask when getting an auto quote from them.

Pro tip: If you’re a senior, get in the habit of reviewing your insurance policies every few years. Many seniors qualify for discounts they never claim simply because they haven’t asked.

Cell phone providers also have senior-focused plans, they include:

T-Mobile – They offer exclusive plans for those 55 or older.

– They offer exclusive plans for those 55 or older. AT&T – They offer a senior plan (55+) that gets you two unlimited lines plus home internet for just $99/month.

– They offer a senior plan (55+) that gets you two unlimited lines plus home internet for just $99/month. Consumer Cellular – They offer senior-focused plans starting at just $20/month, plus they offer a 5% AARP discount on top of that.

These plans often cost $20–$40 less per month than standard plans.

National parks and travel discounts

National Park Service – Get a Lifetime Senior Pass ($80) for Americans age 62+, which includes access to 2,000+ recreation sites and parks.

Hotel discounts:

Marriott International – Senior rates are typically 10–15% off.

– Senior rates are typically 10–15% off. Hilton – There are senior travel discounts.

– There are senior travel discounts. Best Western – They offer a 10–15% senior rate savings.

Transportation discounts:

Amtrak – Score 10% off rail fares for travelers age 65 or older.

– Score 10% off rail fares for travelers age 65 or older. Hertz – They offer a program called "50+ Car Rentals" that gives those 50 or older a 20% discount on specific cars.

Pro tip: When booking your travel plans online, be sure to check the “special rates” or “discounts” section. Many booking websites hide their senior pricing unless you specifically select it.