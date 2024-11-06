Write a review
Winnebago recalls RVs because of door problems

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is recalling 5,313 2020-2024 Winnebago View and Navion recreational vehicles equipped with certain door assemblies - Photo (c) UnSplash

The door assembly may have been manufactured with incorrect window adhesion

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is recalling 5,313 2020-2024 Winnebago View and Navion recreational vehicles equipped with certain Lippert Metallarte door assemblies. The door assembly may have been manufactured with incorrect window adhesion, causing the window to loosen or detach.

What to do

Remedy is under development at this time. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 30, 2024. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago's number for this recall is 191.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

