Rural areas continued to attract people on the move in 2024

High urban and suburban home prices and the availability of remote work had Americans on the move again in 2024, looking for more affordable cities that offer a good quality of life. In its 48th Annual National Movers Study, United Van Lines found the trend of moving to less dense, more affordable regions continued.

According to the authors, this trend is driven by the pursuit of economic relief without sacrificing quality of life, with Sunbelt states like South Carolina, Alabama and Arkansas gaining traction as popular destinations. The study suggests these states are attracting residents fleeing urban centers burdened by rising costs and diminishing opportunities.

For example, West Virginia has emerged as the leading state for inbound migration, boasting a 66% inbound move percentage. Known for its scenic landscapes and affordable living, the state has become a magnet for those seeking proximity to family and new job opportunities.

The state made a big move in 2024, climbing nine spots from last year's study. The primary motivations for moving to West Virginia include a desire to be closer to family (35%) and job-related reasons (31%).

New Jersey saw the most people leave

On the flip side, New Jersey has topped the outbound list for the seventh consecutive year, with a 67% outbound migration rate. The exodus is largely driven by retirees and individuals seeking family proximity, with a significant portion of movers aged 65 and older. Florida remains a favored destination for those leaving New Jersey, drawing 20% of its outbound movers.

The 2024 study highlights a notable shift in migration motivations, with family proximity surpassing other reasons for interstate moves for the first time in decades. Delaware, ranking second in inbound states, exemplifies this trend, with 36% of movers citing family as their primary reason for relocation. The state has also seen a significant influx of retirees, with over half of its newcomers aged 65 and older.

Low density and more affordable

Michael A. Stoll, an economist and professor at UCLA, notes that the data underscores the lasting impact of the global pandemic on migration patterns. As housing costs soar, he said Americans are increasingly opting for lower-density, affordable regions. Delaware's rise as a retirement destination is attributed to its affordability and proximity to major cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The Southeast region, including states like South Carolina, North Carolina and Arkansas continues to attract high inbound migration. Cities such as Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, and Little Rock are among the top metro areas experiencing this influx. Meanwhile, the Midwest and West regions, including Illinois, Wyoming, and Nebraska, are witnessing significant outbound trends.

The study also identifies balanced states, such as Ohio and Florida, where inbound and outbound moves are nearly equal. Florida, in particular, has consistently appeared on the inbound list since 2018, reflecting its enduring appeal, in spite of expensive real estate.