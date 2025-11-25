Your guide to Dollar General’s best Black Friday bargains

Big savings events: a three-day sale from Nov 27–29, major décor deals on Black Friday (Nov 28) and more.

Key discounts: appliances and household goods at marked price points (e.g., Pyrex 10-ct for $10, small appliances for $8, etc).

Free delivery bonus: On Cyber Monday (Dec 1), the first 10,000 users of the myDG app or website get free delivery.

As the holiday shopping rush kicks in, Dollar General is rolling out a festive slate of deals that make it easy to check off essentials—and treat yourself a little too.

From late-November through Cyber Monday, expect sharp pricing on household goods, décor, and more, plus a delivery offer that helps skip the checkout chaos. Whether you’re grabbing a gift, sprucing up your space, or just looking for a smart buy, these savings are designed for the budget-conscious shopper who doesn’t want to sacrifice value or convenience.

“At Dollar General, we recognize the important role we play in being here for what matters to millions of customers across the country – especially during the holiday season,” Emily Taylor, Chief Operating Officer, said in a news release.

"That means providing the items they want and need at prices they can afford, while making shopping easier and more convenient. We’re committed to helping our customers celebrate the season without compromising on value, because Serving Others is at the heart of everything we do.”

What’s on offer (and when)

Here’s the breakdown of the key deals you'll want to know:

Sales event timeline & highlights

From Thursday Nov 27 through Saturday Nov 29, Dollar General is holding a three-day sales event featuring standout price-points like the Pyrex 10-Count Simply Store set for $10, a Toastmaster electric griddle for $15, assorted Toastmaster small appliances for as low as $8, and more.

On Black Friday (Friday Nov 28) itself, the focus turns to holiday décor—items such as trees, lights, toppers, skirts, and ornaments are slated to be 50% off.

Then on Cyber Monday (Dec 1), the perk: the first 10,000 customers who use the myDG app or website can get free delivery. Bonus: the DG Delivery service covers thousands of stores (17,000+ in 45 states) and filters for eligible items in the app.



Smart extras & ease-of-shopping