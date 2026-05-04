McDonald’s may be phasing out self-service beverage stations

McDonald’s is testing the removal of self-service beverage stations in select U.S. locations.

The move is tied to operational efficiency, hygiene concerns, and evolving store formats.

Customers may soon need to request drink refills directly from staff instead of serving themselves.

One of the customer perks at most fast-food restaurants is the self-service beverage station. Many customers top off their drinks as they leave. At McDonald’s, that perk may be on the way out.

Various industry sources report McDonald’s is quietly experimenting with a significant change in the way it dispenses drinks. The fast-food giant has begun eliminating customer-accessible beverage stations in select locations, signaling a broader shift that could reshape the dine-in experience.

The change is already visible in newer and remodeled restaurants, particularly in urban markets and smaller-format stores. Instead of customers refilling their own drinks, beverages are now dispensed behind the counter by employees.

While the company has not announced a nationwide rollout, the trend suggests a long-term move away from self-service.

What’s behind the move?

Several factors are driving the shift. Operational efficiency is a major one — centralizing drink service allows staff to better manage inventory, reduce waste, and streamline cleanup. Self-serve stations have long been associated with spills, sticky floors, and inconsistent portion control, all of which add to labor demands.

Hygiene has also become a bigger concern, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. Shared touchpoints like soda fountain buttons and lids raised questions about sanitation, prompting many restaurants to rethink customer-facing equipment. By limiting public access, McDonald’s can maintain tighter control over cleanliness standards.

Another influence is the company’s evolving restaurant design. McDonald’s has been investing in smaller footprints, digital ordering kiosks, and drive-thru-focused layouts. In these formats, self-service beverage areas often don’t fit the streamlined, efficiency-driven model.

Customer reaction is mixed. Some diners appreciate the cleaner environment and faster service, while others miss the convenience of unlimited refills and customizing their drinks. For families and frequent dine-in customers, the change represents a noticeable departure from the traditional McDonald’s experience.

Industry analysts note that McDonald’s isn’t alone in reevaluating self-service. Other chains have also reduced or removed soda fountains in recent years, reflecting broader trends in automation, labor optimization, and health awareness.