Dollar General is delivering now — and your first order could be free

Dollar General expands myDG Delivery same-day delivery to over 17,000 stores nationwide.

Customers can get free delivery on one order with a myDG account through Feb. 28.

Fast delivery options include under-one-hour service for a small fee.

Shopping at Dollar General just got a whole lot easier — especially if you’d rather skip the trip to the store.

With its expanded myDG Delivery service now live at more than 17,000 locations across the U.S., the discount retailer is bringing everyday essentials right to your door.

Whether you live in a big city or a more rural area, this move is designed to make it simpler to shop Dollar General’s wide range of items — from snacks and household supplies to personal care basics — without leaving home. And for a limited time, customers with a free myDG account can enjoy one delivery with no delivery fee through February 28, 2026.

“myDG Delivery is helping bridge the digital gap by extending same‑day delivery to rural communities nationwide,” Lydia Thacher, vice president of digital commerce at DG, said in a news release.

“We are proud to offer a service that not only brings convenience to our existing customers but also introduces new customers to the Dollar General brand through a frictionless digital experience.”

The details: How it works

Here’s how the expanded delivery program works:

Availability & Access: myDG Delivery is available through the official Dollar General app and website, using your myDG account to place orders.

Huge Coverage: The service now reaches customers from more than 17,000 Dollar General stores nationwide, tapping into the chain’s massive footprint.

Free Delivery Offer: From January 20 through February 28, you can get free delivery on your first myDG Delivery order when signed into your myDG account — a great way to try it out.

Speedy Options: Need your items fast? You can choose an “ASAP” delivery and get your goods in under an hour for a $1 expedited fee.

Third-Party Partnerships: Dollar General’s delivery network is powered in part by partnerships with services like DoorDash and Uber Eats, helping ensure quick fulfillment from local stores.

This isn’t just about convenience. It’s also a nod to shoppers in rural or underserved areas who may have fewer options for same-day delivery — something that’s becoming increasingly expected in retail.

What consumers should know before you click “order”

If you’re thinking about trying out myDG Delivery, here are a few tips to make the most of it:

Try it now while delivery is free: If you already have a myDG account, place an order before Feb. 28 to take advantage of Dollar General’s free delivery offer.

Plan for time windows: The under-one-hour option is great for quick needs, but the cheapest option may still take a bit longer — so plan accordingly.

Check item availability: Not every store stocks the same products, so some items may not be available for delivery at your selected location. It’s a good idea to browse early or try substitutions if offered.

Compare delivery partners: If you’re using services like DoorDash or Uber Eats, be sure to review fees and delivery times in their apps — these partners may have slightly different experiences and pricing.

With millions of Americans living within a few miles of a Dollar General store, this expanded delivery service aims to turn a quick trip to a local discount retailer into a seamless online experience — and maybe even save you some time along the way.