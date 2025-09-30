How to stretch your budget this Halloween

Costumes and candy take the biggest bite out of Halloween budgets, followed by increasingly elaborate decorations.

Shopping smart is key—stacking early promotions, coupons, and cashback offers can save consumers 30–40%.

Timing matters—early shopping ensures the best selection, while last-minute buys may bring discounts but limited options.

Halloween is right around the corner, and with candy prices expected to be higher this year, sticking to your budget can be difficult this holiday season.

To help consumers make the most of their money for Halloween, RetailMeNot’s Stephanie Carls shared her best tips for stretching your budget, the biggest costs, and planning resources.

“Halloween has shifted into something people plan for, not just participate in,” Carls told ConsumerAffairs. “Whether it’s getting the house decorated early or coordinating group costumes with the family, shoppers are being more intentional.

“The key is to treat Halloween like a mini holiday budget. Plan your spending and use the tools available to stretch every dollar. Halloween 2025 is less about cutting back and more about shopping smarter. With the right timing and a little strategy, you can still have a big celebration without the big price tag.”

The biggest Halloween-related costs

So, what’s going to hurt consumers’ wallets the most for Halloween? Carls says that costumes and candy are the two biggest culprits, followed by elaborate decor setups.

“Halloween used to be one costume and a bag of candy,” she said. “Now it’s a full product, and shows up in the budget.

“Costumes and candy usually gobble up the biggest chunk of change,” she said. “Costumes are a big deal for families, especially if you're buying for a few kids or going for popular characters.

“And don't forget the candy! Those costs really add up, especially if you live in a trick-or-treating hot spot. Decor is also becoming a bigger investment every year. More people are going all in on front porch setups, yard inflatable, and animated props.”

How can you save?

Knowing that prices are higher and the expectation for candy and decor is also expanding, Carls explained that there are still many ways for consumers to save for Halloween.

“The smartest move is stacking your savings,” she explained. “Most big-box and online retailers launch Halloween promotions well in advance. When you combine those early sales with promo codes, and cash back offers, a 20% sale can quickly become 30% - 40% savings.

“Buying in bulk is another great way to stretch your budget especially for candy and décor if you’re hosting or expecting a lot of trick-or-treaters. You don’t have to cut back on Halloween. You just have to shop with a plan.”

Pros and cons of shopping early

Carls explained that a recent survey from RetailMeNot found that 62% of shoppers want to get their Halloween shopping done well ahead of the holiday. But does this translate to better deals?

Carls explained that there are pros and cons to shopping early.

“Shopping earlier often gives consumers the best selection of costumes, seasonal items (like family pajamas) and décor, which can prevent last-minute splurges on pricier items,” she said. “Early-season promotions, like ‘buy one get one 50% off’ costume deals, are also worth grabbing.

“That said, if you wait until just before Halloween, many retailers slash prices to clear out inventory, but by then, selection is limited. The best approach is to shop early, and still stack savings by using coupons and cash back offers to maximize value. This way you get both the pick of the assortment and the biggest discount possible.”