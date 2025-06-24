Target Circle Week is July 6-12

Target joins the summer sale rush with the return of its Circle Week from July 6-12

The retailer is placing an emphasis on back-to-school and college essentials.

Shoppers can score school supplies at the same prices as 2024.

As has become tradition over the last few years, three of the biggest retailers – Amazon, Walmart, and Target are all hosting major sales at the same time.

This summer, Target will conduct its Circle Week sale from July 6-12. In addition, the retailer announced it will be focusing specifically on back-to-school and college necessities, with school supplies this year remaining at the same price as 2024.

"This is such an important time for everyone preparing to head back to class — or heading off to school for the first time," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said in a news release.

"The Target team will be there for families by holding last year's prices on key school supplies and standing tall for unrivaled style, quality and exceptional value. We're proud to be a part of back-to-school and back-to-college traditions. And across our assortment, we have great prices on everything needed to get the new school year off to a great start."

School supplies and college dorm essentials

Target said it is committed to making back-to-school and college shopping as affordable as possible. Here’s a look at what shoppers can expect from the sales:

Dealworthy deals: Target’s discount brand, dealworthy, is expanding to include school supplies. Some of the highlights: Lunch boxes starting at $3 Backpacks starting at $5 Notebooks starting at $0.35 Composition books starting at $0.50

20 supplies for under $20: Everything kids need for school – pencils, coloring utensils, notebooks, folders, and more in one bundle for under $20.

Teachers can save: Classroom essentials for teachers are starting at $3.50, allowing teachers to get classroom-ready for less. Additionally, verified teachers can receive a one-time 20% store discount with Target Circle from July 20-August 30.

School items under $5: Target has over 1,000 school items priced under $5; everything from classroom necessities, lunch box favorites, and electronics for under $5.

Back-to-school clothes: Target’s Cat & Jack children’s brand has back-to-school outfits starting at just $5.

Save on Target Circle 360: Target’s paid membership program, Circle 360, is available at half price for students and teachers. Through September 13, verified students and teachers can get an annual Circle 360 membership for $50.

College students can also find discounts at Target:

Lighting and lamps starting at $10

Storage bins starting at $5

Tech accessories starting at $10

Clothes from several Target brands – Wild Fable, Goodfellow & Co., Universal Thread, and A New Day – starting at $5

Verified college students can get a one-time 20% off storewide discount starting on June 29.

Circle Week

Target Circle Week is returning July 6-12, and Circle 360 members will get early access to the sale starting on July 5.

During the week-long sales event, shoppers can take advantage of hundreds of discounted items, available both online and in Target stores.