Friday's consumer boycott passed largely unnoticed but backers say they'll be back

So what happened with the Great Consumer Boycott of 2025? It was scheduled for Friday, February 28 and was supposed to be the day that consumers shut down the corporate beast by not buying anything.

The boycott gained traction on social media and in scattered press outlets, with endorsements from public figures such as Bette Midler and Stephen King. A survey by Numerator indicated that approximately 16% of consumers intended to participate in the blackout. In Houston, civil rights organizations, including the NAACP and the Urban League, supported the initiative, emphasizing the potential impact of collective consumer action. ​

Assessing the immediate financial impact of the boycott is challenging. Retail analysts noted that measuring the effect of a single-day boycott is complex, as consumers might shift their purchases to adjacent days, minimizing the overall impact. Additionally, some experts cautioned that such protests could backfire, potentially motivating counter-purchases or prompting businesses to offer promotional deals to offset potential losses.

The boycott was promoted, if somewhat scantily, by an organization called The People's Union USA, which describes itself as "the first real effort to unionize citizens, creating a force strong enough to counterbalance corporate control, political corruption, and economic exploitation."

It's the brainchild of John Schwarz, "preferably 'J 'or aka TheOneCalledJai on Social Media," a New York native and former drum instructor for the "world's largest online drum school, Drumeo." Schwarz did not immediately respond to a ConsumerAffairs request for comment.

John Schwarz via X.com

The organization is calling for an end to federal taxes, except for billionaires and corporations, an end to price-gouging and an end to government corruption, among other things.

Whatever the financial implications, if any, the boycott underscores growing consumer dissatisfaction with rising prices and corporate practices. The movement reflects a broader sentiment of frustration among consumers facing economic challenges and perceived corporate greed.

Despite the apparently muted response on Friday, the organization isn't giving up. It's planning another boycott on March 28, this one targeting specific retailers including Walmart and Amazon, as well as food giants Nestle and General Mills.

Do boycotts work?

Consumer boycotts can be quite effective when they are well organized, address a popular issue and are heavily publicized. In the 1960s, consumers boycotted California grapes to support the unionzing efforts of farm workers in what was probably the longest-lasting and most successful boycott in recent history.

The grape boycott was instrumental in the formation of the United Farm Workers Union, led by activist Cesar Chavez, who used hunger strikes and frequent protest marches to build and maintain support for the mostly mostly Mexican and Filipino day laborers who picked grapes and other produce in California's fields.

By 1970, major grape growers agreed to union contracts, marking a victory for farmworkers. These contracts included better wages, benefits, and protections against harmful pesticides.

Here's a roundup of other consumer boycotts, drawn from news reports and other sources:

1. Montgomery Bus Boycott (1955-1956)

What happened? After Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat, African Americans in Montgomery, Alabama, boycotted the city’s segregated bus system for over a year.

Outcome: The Supreme Court ruled that bus segregation was unconstitutional, marking a major victory for the civil rights movement.

2. Nestlé Boycott (1977-Present)

What happened? Activists accused Nestlé of aggressively marketing infant formula in developing countries, leading to unsafe feeding practices and malnutrition.

Outcome: The World Health Organization (WHO) created new marketing guidelines for formula companies, and Nestlé faced global scrutiny, though activists continue to monitor its practices.

3. South African Apartheid Boycott (1980s)

What happened? Activists encouraged boycotts of companies doing business with South Africa to protest apartheid.

Outcome: Economic pressure from boycotts, divestments, and sanctions helped lead to the end of apartheid in the early 1990s.

4. Taco Bell Boycott (2001-2005)

What happened? The Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW) launched a boycott against Taco Bell to demand better wages and working conditions for Florida farmworkers picking tomatoes.

Outcome: Taco Bell agreed to improve wages and working conditions, leading other fast-food chains to follow suit.

5. Bud Light Boycott (2023)

What happened? After Bud Light partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, conservative groups called for a boycott, leading to a decline in sales.

Outcome: The backlash affected Bud Light’s brand image, showing the power of cultural debates in consumer behavior.

6. Target Boycott (2023-2024)

What happened? Target faced boycotts from both conservative and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups over its Pride Month merchandise, reflecting increasing political polarization in consumer spending.

Outcome: Target scaled back some merchandise, illustrating how companies navigate social issues.

7. Boycotts Against Fast Food and Retail for Higher Wages

What happened? Groups like Fight for $15 encouraged consumers to boycott McDonald’s, Walmart, and other low-wage employers to demand higher minimum wages.

Outcome: Several cities and states raised their minimum wages, and companies like Amazon and Target increased worker pay.

8. Disney Boycotts (Multiple Years)

What happened? Both conservative and liberal groups have boycotted Disney over issues like LGBTQ+ representation, labor practices, and political stances.

Outcome: While Disney remains a dominant brand, its cultural and political decisions continue to influence consumer support and backlash.

Whatever you may say about it, the February 28 action highlighted consumer frustration with rising prices and corporate practices. While the immediate economic impact appears limited, the boycott has drawn attention to consumers' potential power and could help kickstart a more lasting campaign.

