How to send your Amazon driver a $5 tip in seconds (without spending a dime)

Say “Alexa, thank my driver” on any Alexa device or in the Alexa app, or type “thank my driver” in the Amazon search bar to trigger the $5 tip

Amazon sends $5 (from Amazon, not you) to the driver from your most recent U.S. delivery made within the last 14 days, one thank you per delivery

You can’t undo a “thank my driver,” and order problems (missing or damaged items) still need to be handled through Your Orders, not this feature

Amazon quietly launched a little feature that lets you actually send money to the person who drops boxes on your porch all year. This is a limited time thing that Amazon launched specifically for this year’s busy holiday season.

Every time you use “Thank My Driver” the right way, your driver gets $5 from Amazon, at no cost to you. It’s Amazon’s way of letting customers show appreciation and also connecting drivers with the people they serve.

How to thank your driver in 10 seconds

You’ve got a couple easy ways to trigger the “thank you” on the Amazon platform:

1. Use Alexa

Say: “Alexa, thank my driver.”

This can be said to any Alexa-enabled device connected to your Amazon account or through the Alexa app on your phone.

Alexa will send the thank you to the driver who delivered your most recent package (as long as it was delivered within the last 14 days).

2. Use the Amazon app or website

You can also simply open the Amazon app or go to Amazon in your browser.

In the search bar, type: “thank my driver”.

Then just follow the prompt, and it will thank the driver for your most recent delivery and give them $5.

That’s it, Amazon has kept it really simple. No order number, no form, nothing complicated.

Who can you thank (and how often)?

A few basics so you know how it works behind the scenes:

Which drivers are eligible?

Any driver who delivers Amazon packages in the United States can receive a thank you.

Which delivery gets the “thank you”?

The thank you goes to the driver who handled your most recent delivery, and that delivery has to be within the last 14 days.

Can you thank the same delivery more than once?

You can say “thank my driver” multiple times for the same delivery, but the system will only count one “thank you” per delivery for that driver.

So, if you really loved your last driver, you can talk about it all you want, but they’ll receive one official thank you for that stop. Your best option is to wait until their next delivery and thank them again and they’ll get another $5 added to their paycheck.

No Echo? No smartphone? You still have options

You don’t need a house full of smart speakers to use this feature.

If you don’t own an Echo device:

Just can use the Alexa app on your smartphone:

Open the Alexa app

Tap the Alexa button

Say, “Alexa, thank my driver.”

If you don’t own a smartphone at all you can still participate:

Go to amazon.com on a computer

Type “thank my driver” in the search bar and follow the prompts

The bottom line is this…if you can get to the Amazon website, you can thank your driver.

What if something went wrong with your order?

“Thank my driver” can’t be undone once you’ve initiated it, and keep in mind that it’s not meant for complaints.

If you have an issue with your order (missing item, damaged box, wrong product), go to Your Orders on Amazon and use the normal feedback and support options there.