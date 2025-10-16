Starbucks for less: tips to save on your favorite fall beverage

PSL for less: get a Grande Caffè Misto + 2 pumps pumpkin—same vibe, about $2.50 cheaper (use Stars to cover syrup).

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew hack: order Cold Brew + 1 pump pumpkin + splash of cream; ask for light ice—same taste, ~$1.50 less and more coffee.

Drip coffee trick: ask for the next-size cup (e.g., “Tall in a Grande”)—more room for cream and you often get a little extra coffee free.

Fall drinks are back at Starbucks and my wallet is already side-eyeing me. Here’s how to keep the cozy without paying seven bucks every time. We’re talking simple swaps that barista won’t blink at.

Things like fewer pumps, brewed coffee instead of espresso, “light ice” so you actually get more coffee, and using a few Stars to cover the syrup cost. Try one of these money savers on your next run.

Order a discount Pumpkin Spice Latte

The next time you’re craving a Pumpkin Spice Latte ($6.45 for a Grande), try this little hack to save a couple bucks.

First of all, let’s breakdown exactly what’s in a 16-ounce Grande PSL. It’s two shots of espresso, four pumps of pumpkin spice sauce, then topped with some optional whipped cream.

Here’s a clever hack to get essentially the same drink for $2.50 less.

Start by ordering a Caffè Misto ($3.95 for a Grande) which is made with half freshly brewed coffee and half steamed milk. Then ask for just two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce (40¢ each or free with 50 Stars). Two pumps is still plenty to get the same vibe, especially if you’re watching your sugar intake. Then you can ask for some free nutmeg or cinnamon sprinkled on top if that’s your thing.

Your savings comes from getting brewed coffee instead of two shots of espresso. But I’ve found that once you add the syrup, it’s very hard to tell the difference between the two. Give it a shot, I think you’ll agree and your wallet will thank you.

A trick to save on a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

A 16-oz Grande Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew comes in at a whopping $5.75 at most locations. It’s literally just an iced coffee with a bunch of frothed milk and a splash of pumpkin flavoring.

Instead, save yourself $1.50 and order a “Grande Cold Brew with one pump pumpkin and a splash of cream.” You’ll end up with the same taste but more coffee at a better price.

Also, have you ever noticed how little coffee you actually get when you order an iced drink at Starbucks? Over half the cup is filled with ice. To fight this, be sure to ask for “light ice” and get more coffee for the same price.

Get the apple crisp flavor for less

Skip the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato price and instead order a Grande Americano (iced or hot) with 1 pump Apple Brown Sugar and a splash of oatmilk, then ask for caramel drizzle on top.

You’ll get the same cozy apple-caramel profile for usually $1–$2 less than the original. Especially if you keep it to one pump or use 25 Stars to get the syrup for free.

Create your own fall concoction and save

Try a less expensive iced espresso (2 or 3 shots) then add a pump or two of your favorite seasonal flavor like pumpkin spice or peppermint, then add free milk or half & half to finish it off. It’s much cheaper than a regular latte and you end up with the same amount of caffeine.

You can dress up a simple cup of brewed coffee for fall as well. One of my personal favorites is a Tall dark roast with two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce. Then I visit the carafe station and pour my own half and half. Ends up being a nice fall treat for only $3.75.

Worried about being “that” person? Don’t be. I’ve had several baristas tell me recently that customizations account for over 50% of their customers and they expect it.

Regular coffee still your thing?

If you’re not one for all the fancy fall drinks, and prefer to stick to a good ol’ regular cup of joe, here’s a trick to score more coffee for free. This tip works especially well if you like to add a little half & half (or milk) to your coffee.

When ordering drip coffee, request the next-size cup for extra room. When ordering a Tall, politely ask for a “Tall in a Grande cup”. If you’re getting a Grande, ask for a “Grande in a Venti cup”.

I’ve found that the barista will happily oblige and typically give you a little extra coffee in the bigger cup. But the real win is scoring plenty of extra room to add your half & half. Nothing worse than asking “for room”, not getting any, then having to dump some coffee in the trash so you can add creamer. Those days are over with this hack.