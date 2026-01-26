The military discount playbook: How to unlock serious everyday savings

Military discounts aren’t just for Veterans Day — many are available year-round if you know where and how to ask.

Verify once, save at tons of places — tools like ID.me and SheerID unlock discounts across dozens of major brands.

The biggest savings aren’t at restaurants — the real money is in home improvement, travel, and electronics purchases.

The military and veteran discounts that many businesses offer are often more than just a generic 10% off on Veteran’s Day. Most of these discounts are available all year long, and the savings is not insignificant.

But the problem with the discount offered by many retailers and restaurants isn’t about availability. It’s about awareness. Many of the best military discounts aren’t loudly advertised, and some only apply if you know exactly who qualifies and how to verify.

Here’s what service members, veterans, and military families need to know to actually make these discounts work.

Who qualifies (and how to verify just once)

Most military discounts apply to at least one of the following groups:

Active-duty service members

Veterans with honorable discharge

National Guard and Reserve members

Retired military

Military spouses and sometimes dependents

Online verification is typically handled through ID.me or SheerID.

Once you get verified, your status can be reused across dozens of retailers without uploading documents every time.

When shopping in-store, be aware that many retailers still accept a military ID, VA card, or veteran designation on a driver’s license.

Here are the biggest military discounts currently available.

The documentation you’ll need to verify

When it comes to getting your service verified, you’ll need to have one of the following available:

Active-duty military ID (CAC card)

Veteran ID Card (VIC) issued by the VA

DD214 showing honorable discharge (sometimes required for online verification)

Driver’s license with a veteran designation (often accepted in-store)

Military retiree ID

Dependent or spouse military ID (for family-eligible discounts)

For online discounts, verification platforms like ID.me or SheerID may also ask for basic personal details to match your military records.

But once you’re approved, you usually won’t have to upload documents again for future discounts.

Home improvement stores:

Home Depot - offers 10% off eligible purchases for active-duty members, veterans, and spouses, capped at $400 per year via SheerID. The discount works both in-store and online once linked to your account.

Lowe’s - They also offer a 10% discount via their Everyday Military Discount and it often stacks with clearance items, damaged-box markdowns, and seasonal sales. Spouses are also eligible for the 10% discount and they use ID.me to get qualified.

Tractor Supply – Active military and veterans get a 5% discount four times a year, and there are special days where they get 10% off everything via the Hometown Heroes program.

Apparel, footwear, and everyday basics:

Adidas – Military members get a 30% discount both online and in-store.

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s – They offer a 10% discount every day on almost everything, and a 5% discount on firearms and ammo.

Carhartt – Get a 15% discount via ID.me. Just follow these instructions.

Columbia – 10% off year-round for active and retired military via ID.me.

Kohl’s – Every Monday, they offer vets, active military, and their spouses a flat 15% off their purchase. In-store only.

Levi’s – They offer a 10% military discount to those currently serving the country.

L.L.Bean – They also offer a 10% discount to both vets and active military via SheerID.

Lululemon – They also use SheerID and offer all military members 15% off your entire order, both online and in-store.

Nike – Verify via SheerID and you’ll get 10% off online (and via the app) as well as in-store.

Under Armour – They happily hand out a 20% discount for both active duty and veterans.

Restaurants:

Bennigan’s – Active-duty service members and veterans receive 10% off their total check. Just tell your server and show them your Military I.D. or driver’s license with Veteran status on it.

Bob Evans – Every year on Veteran’s Day, all vets and active military can get a free meal with valid ID.

Burger King – Participating locations offer a 10% military discount with proper identification. Just ask at your local BK and there’s a good chance they’ll hook you up.

Cracker Barrel – Via ID.me, they offer a 10% in-store discount to all vets and active-duty military members.

Denny’s – They offer a free Grand Slam breakfast for both active and retired military.

Dunkin’ – Many locations offer 10% off year-round, plus a free doughnut on Veterans Day.

Dutch Bros Coffee – Many local franchises offer 10-20% off year-round just for mentioning your service.

Famous Dave’s BBQ – Active and retired military typically receive 10% off. Ask your server. You’ll also get a free meal on Veteran’s Day.

Fuddruckers – Military guests may receive 10% to 15% off with valid ID.

Golden Corral – Offers 10% off year-round at many locations. On Veterans Day, they also host a free “Thank You” meal event.

Hooters – Many locations offer 15% off for active and retired military, and all locations offer a free meal on Veteran’s Day.

IHOP – Every Veteran’s Day you can stop by for a free meal.

Outback Steakhouse – They have something called the Heroes Discount that gets veterans and active-duty service members 10% off their entire check.

Panda Express – Many locations provide a 10% discount for active-duty military with ID.

Texas de Brazil – All service members with a valid ID get 10% off their dine-in lunch or dinner meal.

Pro tip: Always ask. Many restaurants, both national and local, offer a discount to those who currently serve or have in the past. Get in the habit of always asking your server, as many places don’t advertise the discount.

Travel, lodging, and transportation:

Amtrak – Active duty military, and their spouses, get a 10% discount on the lowest available rail fare.

Budget Rental Car – Save up to 35% off your next rental car via their WeSalute program.

Disneyland – They offer ticket discounts to both active and retired military personnel.

Dollar – Get a 5% discounted rate on your next car rental.

Six Flags – They offer online ticket prices for military members at over 50% off the gate price.

United Airlines – Join the WeSalute+ program and get a 5% discount on your airfare, plus five free checked bags.

Tech, electronics, and phones:

Electronics are one of the most overlooked discount categories yet they can often provide the most savings.

Apple – They offer a special online military store with nice discounts on computers, devices, and accessories.

Samsung – They specifically ask you to use your .mil email address to create an account and unlock savings up to 30% off.

Microsoft – They offer 10% off select products and services in the Microsoft store.

Lenovo – They offer a 5% military discount on laptops and desktops.

Pro tip: Don't forget to check with your wireless provider and ask about any military discounts. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile all offer ongoing military plan discounts.