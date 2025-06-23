Walmart hosting six days of deals from July 8-13

Walmart is hosting a six-day sales event, Walmart Deals, from July 8-13.

This is the first multi-day sales event that shoppers can take advantage of both online and in stores.

Shoppers can find discounts on nearly every category in the store, including early back-to-school prep.

With 4th of July and Prime Day coming up, Walmart is announcing its own multi-day sales event.

The retailer will host Walmart Deals from July 8-13, with Walmart+ members getting access to the discounts on Monday, July 7, at 7:00 p.m. ET. This sale also marks the first time shoppers will be able to take advantage of the deals both online and in stores.

“From barbecues to back-to-school, we know this is a busy shopping season for our customers, which is why we’re excited to bring back the Walmart Deals event,” Megan Crozier, executive vice president, General Merchandise, Walmart U.S., said in a new release.

“As customers look to save on both the items that they want and need this season, this summer’s event will feature a wider selection of products including wellness finds and everyday essentials. We also know families are continuing to shop earlier for the new school year, so we’ve brought back deals on first-day essentials to help customers save more when it matters most.”

What’s on sale?

Walmart Deals will start online on Tuesday, July 8, at 12:00 a.m. ET, and in stores on July 8 at local opening times. The deals will run through Sunday, July 13.

With six full days to shop, here’s what you can expect from the sales:

Timex Women's Dress Crystal 30mm Watch: $32.25 (originally $79.00)

55-Inch DIY Gingerbread House: $100.00 (special buy, pre-order)

32-Inch Samsung Smart Monitor: $199.00 (originally $299.99)

Skylight 15 inch All in one Family Calendar: $269.99 (originally $319.99)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $229.99 (originally $399.99)

75-Inch DIY Nutcracker: $159.00 (special buy, pre-order)

Ozark Trail 20x10 Foot Straight Leg Pop Up Canopy Tent: $139.77 (originally $199.67)

50-Inch Vizio QLED Smart TV: $238.00 (originally $298.00)

Seiko Automatic Blue Dial Stainless Steel Men's Watch: $125.00 (originally $196.20)

HART 40-Volt 21-inch Supercharge 3-in-1 Self-Propelled Mower Kit: $374.00 (was $548.00)

Get back-to-school ready

In addition, Walmart Deals is preparing consumers ahead of time for the back-to-school rush. Here are some of the early back-to-school shopping deals:

14-Count Paper Mate InkJoy Pens for $14.97 (was $23.38)

24-Count Crayola Crayons for $0.50 (was $1.44)

8-Count Black EXPO Markers for $6.47 (was $9.28)

24-Count Sharpie Permanent Markers for $14.97 (was $19.55)

All of the Walmart Deals offers will be available any way consumers want to shop: online, in-store, curbside pickup, delivery, etc.

More information on the sale can be found here.