How to coupon at Walmart (without getting your coupons rejected)

Walmart accepts paper and print-at-home manufacturer coupons that scan, aren’t expired, and match the exact item (size and variety).

Follow the limits. One coupon per item and they limit you to four identical coupons per day. Go over those limits and expect a denial.

Stack smart. Pair a manufacturer coupon with Rollbacks or clearance for the best deal. Choose between a paper coupon or Walmart Cash on the same item — not both.

We all know that Walmart is known for its everyday low prices and price rollbacks, but if you learn the couponing game at Walmart, you can take your savings to a whole new level.

Here’s everything you need to know, from the coupons they accept to what they don’t. Along with a few insider pro tips to help you save even more.

What coupons Walmart accepts (and what they don’t)

Walmart accepts:

Paper manufacturer coupons (from the newspaper, mailers, product packaging, etc.) as long as they scan, aren’t expired, and match the exact item.

Print-at-home internet manufacturer coupons (again, must scan, be readable, and match the item exactly).

BOGO manufacturer coupons (these come with some rules, more on that below).

Walmart does not accept:

Coupons on your phone (no “mobile/digital coupons” scanned off a device).

Competitor/retailer coupons.

Expired coupons.

Coupon overages (This means if the item costs $1.99, and your coupon is for $2 off, the coupon will adjust down to $1.99).

Manufacturer coupons on prepaid products or gift cards.

Pro tip: Print-at-home coupons need to look perfect. Walmart makes it clear that they won’t accept internet coupons that are blurry, out of proportion, don’t scan, or appear altered. If your printer ink is fading, don’t waste the trip.

How to use coupons at checkout

At self-checkout:

Scan your items first.

When it’s time, scan each coupon barcode so it registers.

If the machine asks for help or a coupon won’t scan, don’t force it. That’s how you end up in the “coupon standoff” customer service line.

At a regular register:

Hand coupons over when the cashier is ready for them, and make sure every coupon matches what’s in your cart (right size, right variety, right count). Walmart’s policy is clear that unmatched coupons are not supposed to be accepted and are typically denied.

How to use Walmart Cash (the “digital coupon” they want you to use)

Walmart Cash is tied to manufacturer offers in the Walmart app as well as on Walmart.com.

You “clip” offers and save them to your account, then you buy the item, and you’ll have Walmart Cash land in your account.

Redeeming Walmart Cash in-store:

Open the Walmart app, use Walmart Pay at checkout, scan the QR code, then select “Use Walmart Cash.”

Missed it at checkout?

If you forgot to connect Walmart Pay, Walmart says you can still earn Walmart Cash by scanning your receipt barcode in the app within seven days (as long as the offer was clipped before checkout).

Pro tip: Before you checkout, decide which deal is better — a paper coupon OR a Walmart Cash offer. This is important because you can’t use a paper coupon and get Walmart Cash for the same item in the same purchase.

Where to find Walmart-usable coupons (the real sources)

You’re basically hunting for manufacturer coupons, so go where manufacturer coupons live:

Sunday newspaper inserts (still a big source of paper coupons in many areas)

Print-at-home coupon sites. My favorites include Coupons.com, KrazyCouponLady, and ValPak.

Manufacturer sites and brand emails (P&G, Unilever brands, cereal brands, and even detergent brands; they’ll send you coupons if you sign up)

As you start looking online for coupons, you’ll notice coupon “roundup” websites and apps that organize what’s out there. Bookmark your favorites as you find them, but remember that you still need the actual manufacturer coupon source.

The two Walmart limits that trip people up

One coupon per item. You can’t use two manufacturer coupons on the same item. Limit of four identical coupons per household, per day (unless the coupon itself says otherwise).

Pro tip: If, for example, you have six of the exact same $1 off coupon, don’t expect all six to go through in one day.

If you’re planning a bigger haul, split the coupons across two days. Or have your spouse make a separate purchase so you can use more than four identical coupons in one visit.

'Stacking' at Walmart: What’s actually allowed

True coupon stacking is limited at Walmart because they’re mainly taking manufacturer coupons.

But…here’s what you can stack:

1. Coupon + sale price (Rollback/clearance)

Walmart allows coupons on discounted items, and this is where the magic happens. You find a Rollback, clearance, or end-cap markdown… then drop a manufacturer coupon on top.

2. Coupons + Walmart Cash (but not on the same item)

Walmart has “manufacturer offers” in the app that pay you back as Walmart Cash. You can earn Walmart Cash and spend your Walmart Cash, but there’s a big rule:

If you use a paper coupon on an item, you won’t get Walmart Cash for the manufacturer offer on that same item.

You can still earn Walmart Cash on other items in the transaction. And you can still redeem your existing Walmart Cash balance in-store by scanning the QR code in Walmart Pay.

3. Coupons + cash-back rebate apps.

Some popular cash-back apps, like Ibotta, allow you to stack an offer with a manufacturer coupon, but not always.

If you use a paper manufacturer coupon, the coupon often takes precedence and you may not receive the Ibotta rebate.

You can, however, use a digital manufacturer coupon (must be in the Walmart app) and still receive an Ibotta rebate, but you cannot use two manufacturer offers on the same item.

BOGO coupons at Walmart (the quick rules)

Walmart does take “buy one, get one” (BOGO) manufacturer coupons, but you have to know the specific rules:

You typically must buy two eligible items, and one will be discounted by its full retail price.

Walmart says you can’t “double dip” with two BOGO coupons to make both items free (unless the coupon explicitly allows it).

They also don’t accept BOGO manufacturer coupons with a percentage off the second item (example: “buy one, get second 50% off”).

Pro tip: Don’t forget to look for paper coupons on (or near) products on the actual shelf at Walmart. These are called “peelie” coupons. You can just peel one off and use it at checkout to save money.