It’s the final countdown to Black Friday, and Dollar General is preparing for a major sale, set to take place November 23-25.

The DG Deal Days shopping event will feature deals on thousands of toys, home goods, and holiday necessities so consumers can stock up and save.

Save on toys

One of the biggest parts of the DG Deal Days three-day sale is the toys. Dollar General says more than 2,000 toys will be part of its buy one, get one 75% off sale, with another 2,000 toys eligible for buy one, get one 50% off.

“Dollar General offers so many great, name brand toys including popular items for only $10 and under, and when paired with special promotions like our buy one, get one 75% off or 50% off sale, it’s not only an amazing value, but a great opportunity to stock up on gifts,” said Nick Galletti, Dollar General’s senior buyer of toys.

“I’m excited about the trendy items we are bringing to DG’s shelves and proud to partner with our vendors to offer quality products at affordable prices for our customers.”

Dollar General’s toy selection features some of the biggest brands and characters of the season, including: Bluey, LEGO, L.O.L dolls, Pokemon, Harry Potter, Disney, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Peppa Pig, and more.

Some of the biggest deals so far include:

Baby and Toddler Toys: Starting at $2

Dress Up and Pretend Play Toys: Starting at $3

Action Toys and Blasters: Starting at $5

Save on holiday essentials

In addition to toys, Dollar General will have sales on other holiday essentials during DG Deal Days.

The retailer has reported on these sales so far:

25% off holiday garlands, decorative bows, and battery-operated string lights

20% off select gift cards and packs of gift cards, including Chili’s, Applebee’s, Panera Bread, Domino’s, Xbox, and more

Buy one, get one 50% off holiday candles

50% off Comfort Bay throws and blankets

Buy one, get one 50% off Whitman’s and Russell Stover chocolates

Select Toastmaster and Babycakes appliances for $5

Buy one, get one 50% off Pro Essentials electrical cords

Buy one, get one 50% off nutcrackers

More than 35% of Christmas items priced at $1 or less, including: wrapping paper, ornaments, bows, ribbons, and more

Dollar General rewards members will be eligible for even more sales and exclusive coupons, and signing up for an account is free. Members can also get cashback to use on future Dollar General purchases, and gain early access to deals and discounts.