Write a review
  2. News
  3. Shopping News

Black Friday

Shopping and Retail News

Target announces extended shopping hours for holiday shopping season

The retailer will be closed on Thanksgiving

Featured Shopping and Retail News photo

With Black Friday right around the corner, and many retailers getting ready for the big sales, it’s time for consumers to start preparing their shopping trips. 

Target has officially announced its plans for shoppers this holiday season, including extended shopping hours during this busy season. 

"Target is the place to be on Black Friday — and all season long — with incredible deals on thousands of items across every category and exclusive in-store items you'll want to pic...

Read article
Featured Shopping and Retail News photo

Latest Articles

  1. Uber, Lyft offer discounts on rides for consumers to vote on Election Day
  2. Hallmark introduces new two-in-one greeting card and gift card
  3. Industry groups seek to block ‘Click to Cancel’ rule
  4. Denny’s will close 150 restaurants
  5. Target promises lower prices on 2,000 items heading into the holidays

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Black Friday delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    Dollar General is hosting major sales for Black Friday

    Everything from holiday decor, toys, and kitchen appliances are part of the sale

    It’s the final countdown to Black Friday, and Dollar General is preparing for a major sale, set to take place November 23-25. 

    The DG Deal Days shopping event will feature deals on thousands of toys, home goods, and holiday necessities so consumers can stock up and save. 

    Save on toys

    One of the biggest parts of the DG Deal Days three-day sale is the toys. Dollar General says more than 2,000 toys will be part of its buy one, get one 75% off sale, with another 2,000 toys eligible for buy one, get one 50% off. 

    “Dollar General offers so many great, name brand toys including popular items for only $10 and under, and when paired with special promotions like our buy one, get one 75% off or 50% off sale, it’s not only an amazing value, but a great opportunity to stock up on gifts,” said Nick Galletti, Dollar General’s senior buyer of toys. 

    “I’m excited about the trendy items we are bringing to DG’s shelves and proud to partner with our vendors to offer quality products at affordable prices for our customers.” 

    Dollar General’s toy selection features some of the biggest brands and characters of the season, including: Bluey, LEGO, L.O.L dolls, Pokemon, Harry Potter, Disney, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Peppa Pig, and more. 

    Some of the biggest deals so far include: 

    • Baby and Toddler Toys: Starting at $2

    • Dress Up and Pretend Play Toys: Starting at $3

    • Action Toys and Blasters: Starting at $5

    Save on holiday essentials

    In addition to toys, Dollar General will have sales on other holiday essentials during DG Deal Days. 

    The retailer has reported on these sales so far: 

    • 25% off holiday garlands, decorative bows, and battery-operated string lights

    • 20% off select gift cards and packs of gift cards, including Chili’s, Applebee’s, Panera Bread, Domino’s, Xbox, and more

    • Buy one, get one 50% off holiday candles

    • 50% off Comfort Bay throws and blankets

    • Buy one, get one 50% off Whitman’s and Russell Stover chocolates

    • Select Toastmaster and Babycakes appliances for $5

    • Buy one, get one 50% off Pro Essentials electrical cords

    • Buy one, get one 50% off nutcrackers

    • More than 35% of Christmas items priced at $1 or less, including: wrapping paper, ornaments, bows, ribbons, and more

    Dollar General rewards members will be eligible for even more sales and exclusive coupons, and signing up for an account is free. Members can also get cashback to use on future Dollar General purchases, and gain early access to deals and discounts. 

    It’s the final countdown to Black Friday, and Dollar General is preparing for a major sale, set to take place November 23-25. The DG Deal Days shopping...

    Article Image

    BJ's members can get a free turkey this Thanksgiving

    The membership club is also hosting early Black Friday deals through November 16

    With Thanksgiving and Black Friday right around the corner, BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering members special promotions to celebrate both occasions. 

    In honor of Thanksgiving, BJ’s members will have the opportunity to score a free turkey for their holiday dinner. 

    Then, to help members get a head start on holiday shopping, BJ’s will offer early Black Friday deals through November 16. 

    Get your free turkey by November 9

    If you’re looking to score a free turkey from BJ’s, you need to spend at least $150 between now and November 9. Shoppers can choose whether they want to order online or head to the store to spend their $150, but the total of one order must reach or exceed that figure. 

    Once orders are completed, members will receive a digital coupon for a free frozen or fresh turkey. The coupon will appear in your digital coupon gallery – either on the BJ’s website or in the mobile app. 

    Members then have until November 22 to redeem their coupon for a free turkey. Coupons can be redeemed for pickup, same-day delivery, or in-store purchases. 

    “We are proud to continue our tradition of free Thanksgiving turkeys,” said David Rajkovich, BJ’s vice president of food merchandising. “We always provide unbeatable value, and our free turkeys provide another way for families to save on their Thanksgiving celebrations.” 

    BJ’s brick and mortar locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and will reopen on Black Friday, November 24, at 7:00 a.m. local time. 

    Save on early Black FriYAY Deals

    Ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, BJ’s has ongoing early Black FriYAY sales, so members can save on holiday favorites early this year. Now through November 16, BJ’s is offering exclusive sales and low prices on electronics, toys, home essentials, and more for members. 

    Some of the early Black Friday deals include: 

    • $60 off small appliances

      • Chefman TurboFry Touch 8-Qt. Air Fryer: $49.99 (originally $119.99)

    • 40% off TVs

      • LG 65” OLEDC3 EVO 4K UHD ThinQ AI Smart TV with Five-Year Coverage: $1,599.99 (after $900 off) 

      • Samsung 65” QN85CD Neo QLED 4K Smart TV with Your Choice Subscription and 5-Year Coverage: $1,297.99 (after $702 off)  

      • VIZIO 50” V-Series LED 4K HDR Smart TV with 4-Year Coverage: $249.99 (after $50 off) 

    • 20% off Sealy mattresses

      • Sealy Queen 3” Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: $119.99

    • $50 off artificial Christmas trees

      • Berkley Jensen 7.5’ Frasier Fir One-Plug Color Changing Lighted Tree: $199.99

    • $80 off refrigeration 

    • $20 off toy purchases of $100 or more, including brands: Hot Wheels, Disney, Barbie, Nerf, Melissa & Doug, and more

      • Nintendo Super Mario Deluxe Mushroom Castle Playset with 5 Figures: $34.99

      • Hot Wheels City Transforming Race Tower: $29.99

      • PicassoTiles 102-Pc. Magnetic Tile Construction Play Set: $19.99 (after 50% off)

    • 50% off select Berkley Jensen brand toys 

      • 55-Pc. Wooden Ice Cream Stand: $79.99 (after 50% off)

      • 34” Plush Animal, Assorted Designs: $19.99 

    “As smart-saving families search for the best deals this holiday season, we want them to know they are getting unbeatable value and outstanding quality when shopping at BJ’s,” said Rachel Vegas, chief merchandising officer. “Our early Black FriYAY event makes it easy for members to deck their halls and discover amazing gifts at prices that can’t be beat.” 

    The early Black FriYAY sales at BJ’s are available both online and in-store, as well as for pickup and delivery orders. 

    With Thanksgiving and Black Friday right around the corner, BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering members special promotions to celebrate both occasions. In...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.