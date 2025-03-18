Heightened enforcement raises fears of immigration scams

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is advising Californians to take steps to protect themselves amid new reports of individuals impersonating U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers and other immigration scams.

As scammers and other bad actors seek to capitalize on the fear and uncertainty created by the Trump Administration’s racist rhetoric and destructive immigration policies, the Bonta reminds Californians that it is a crime to impersonate a federal officer and encourages everyone to know their rights under the law and take steps to protect themselves from scams.

The full set of guidance, many available in multiple languages, can be accessed at oag.ca.gov/immigrant/resources.

What to do

If you are approached by an individual claiming to be an immigration officer, know your rights and avoid being scammed:

Ask for identification. Immigration authorities should carry identifying badges and credentials.

Immigration authorities should carry identifying badges and credentials. Do not give money or personal information to anyone who calls, texts, or emails you claiming that there is a problem with your immigration matter . Immigration officers will not ask for money or financial information. Immigration officers will not typically call to warn immigrants that they are going to be detained or arrested.

. Immigration officers will not ask for money or financial information. Immigration officers will not typically call to warn immigrants that they are going to be detained or arrested. Do not sign anything until you understand what you are signing . Do not agree to anything that is not put in writing and in a language you understand.

. Do not agree to anything that is not put in writing and in a language you understand. Do not hire an immigration consultant or a notary . Only lawyers, accredited representatives, and recognized organizations can give you legal advice or represent you in immigration court. Immigration consultants – who may call themselves immigration experts, notarios, notaries public, or paralegals – cannot do so.

. Only lawyers, accredited representatives, and recognized organizations can give you legal advice or represent you in immigration court. Immigration consultants – who may call themselves immigration experts, notarios, notaries public, or paralegals – cannot do so. Do not sign an immigration form that includes incorrect information or blanks. Before you sign any immigration forms, be sure that the forms are fully and accurately filled out. Don’t let anyone convince you to lie on a form or sign a blank form.

Before you sign any immigration forms, be sure that the forms are fully and accurately filled out. Don’t let anyone convince you to lie on a form or sign a blank form. Beware of “.com” or “.net” websites. Information on these websites may be untrustworthy. Instead, access information from “.gov” websites. These are government affiliated.

Information on these websites may be untrustworthy. Instead, access information from “.gov” websites. These are government affiliated. Go to a legitimate legal aid organization for free legal help. Many nonprofit organizations provide free immigration help to low-income individuals, such as those found through the resources below. To find a legal aid organization near you, go to lawhelpca.org.

Know the Law

Impersonating a federal officer is a crime under 18 USC § 912 and impersonating a police officer is a misdemeanor under California Penal Code § 538d.

File a Complaint

If you have been the victim of an immigration scam or have information about an individual impersonating an ICE officer, report it to local law enforcement.

If you believe your rights have been violated, you can report it to the California Department of Justice at immigration@doj.ca.gov.