Dollar General is expanding its private brand product line

The price of groceries continues to increase, and Dollar General is working on a solution to help consumers save more on their weekly grocery runs.

The discount retailer has a number of private-label brands, and its grocery brand, Clover Valley, is getting an expanded product assortment. Consumers will have the opportunity to shop over 100 new Clover Valley grocery items at Dollar General in the coming weeks.

“As shoppers seek value and quality, we continually listen to customer feedback to identify opportunity gaps,” Emily Taylor, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a news release.

“With more than half of our customers’ baskets having at least one private brand item, we are proud to make significant investments in our private brands, bringing even more on-trend products and pantry staples to shelves.”

What’s new

Dollar General will begin rolling out the new Clover Valley items throughout the first quarter of this year. With dozens of new items, here’s a look at some of the new offerings shoppers can expect:

New salad dressings – honey mustard, bleu cheese, and thousand island

Apple cinnamon fruit and grain bars

Coffee syrups – vanilla and caramel

White grape peach juice

Sugar-free breakfast syrup

Cinnamon rolls

Biscuits

Eight new ice cream flavors

“Our customers can’t afford to make a mistake when shopping. They need the value that our private brands offer, but with the assurance that the products will meet or exceed their quality expectations,” Angela Martin, vice president of consumer insights and branding,” said in a news release. “Customers don’t want to feel like they are settling.”

Shoppers can redeem digital coupons and earn cashback when they download the Dollar General mobile app and create an account. There, they can also find special weekly offers and deals in nearly every category – groceries, pharmacy items, pet food and treats, home goods, and more.