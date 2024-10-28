Walmart announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Walmart has been preparing for the holiday shopping season for nearly two months, and now, the reatiler is sharing its plans for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

One of the biggest things consumers should know: these sales are starting well before it’s officially Black Friday. On top of that, Walmart has plans for surprise deal drops scattered throughout the holiday shopping season.

“We know customers are shopping for the holidays, and Walmart’s ‘Black Friday Deals’ events are a one stop shop for incredible savings on a wide assortment of the most-wanted items,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S.

“Thanks to the hard work from all our associates, customers can rest assured we’ll have the season’s must-have gifts from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Xbox, Beats, Barbie, LEGO, Dyson, Reebok, Levis and so many more.”

When are the deals happening?

Consumers will have plenty of time to get a jump start on holiday shopping and take advantage of Walmart’s sales.

Here’s a breakdown of when the deals will be taking place:

Monday, November 11: The first set of Black Friday deals will start on Monday, November 11. Walmart+ members can access the deals at 12:00 p.m. ET, and all other customers can access the deals at 5:00 p.m. ET. These sales will be available in stores on Friday, November 15 at 6:00 a.m. local time.

Monday, November 25: The week of Thanksgiving, Walmart will begin its second round of deals. Similarly, Walmart+ members get access to the deals at 12:00 p.m. ET, while non-members will gain access at 5:00 p.m. ET. These deals will be available in stores starting on Black Friday, November 29, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

Sunday, December 1: This marks the first day of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals. Walmart+ members will again get earlier access, with deals starting at 5:00 p.m. ET. All others will gain access at 8:00 p.m. ET.

What’s new this year?

In addition to the extended sale days, Walmart will also be hosting surprise Black Friday deals throughout the course of the holiday season.

These surprise drops will be scattered throughout the shopping season, giving consumers more ways to save on gifts and holiday necessities. Consumers should keep their eyes on the Walmart app and website to see these special offers.

Additionally, Walmart will be offering an A.I.-powered shopping assistant for consumers this year. This feature will help shoppers get more personalized deals and discounts, choose the best item for their needs, and discover gift ideas and product recommendations.