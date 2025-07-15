Milk, ice cream products are the latest to drop artificial dyes

U.S. dairy farmers and ice cream producers have pledged to eliminate artificial dyes from their products by 2026.



The shift responds to growing consumer demand for clean-label, naturally colored foods.



Natural alternatives like beet juice, spirulina, and turmeric will replace synthetic dyes.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has won over another sector of the food industry to his campaign to make food healthier. This week, a coalition of dairy farmers and ice cream producers announced they will phase out all artificial food dyes from their products by 2026.

But Kennedy apparently had to apply little pressure. The initiative, spearheaded by the National Dairy Council and supported by more than 60 major ice cream brands and regional creameries, reflects rising consumer interest in natural ingredients and food transparency.

According to a 2024 Nielsen survey, over 72% of American shoppers reported actively avoiding synthetic food dyes, especially in products marketed to children.

"We're hearing our customers loud and clear," said Lisa Varela, vice president of Product Innovation at Glacier Creamery, one of the early adopters of the initiative. "They want fun colors in their ice cream, but they want them to come from real sources, not chemicals."

Natural color replacements

In place of synthetic dyes like Red 40 or Blue 1, producers will pivot to natural colorants such as beet juice, annatto, spirulina, butterfly pea flower, and turmeric. These plant-based alternatives not only offer vivid hues but are also generally considered safe and less likely to cause hyperactivity or allergic reactions.

The new standards were formalized through a voluntary certification program, Clean Cream, which will audit and verify compliance. Dairy cooperatives, such as PrairieGold and Sunland Farms, are also updating their supply chain practices to ensure no artificial dyes are used at any stage, including in feed additives that could transfer into milk.

Participating companies have agreed to complete reformulation by December 2026, with many pledging to roll out naturally colored products as early as spring 2025. Popular brands like MooRush, Arctic Farm, and SweetWhirl have already released limited-edition flavors showcasing their new dye-free approach.