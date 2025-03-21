DoorDash introduces buy now, pay later option

DoorDash has partnered with the popular buy now, pay later company, Klarna, to offer consumers more flexible payment options on the delivery platform.

The option for spreading out payment for any delivery order – food, groceries, retail, etc. – will be available on the DoorDash app in the coming months.

This will no doubt be quite handy for hungry consumers but experts caution that flexible payment options can have a negative impact on customers who are buying items they don’t need and cannot afford.

It basically means you'll be paying for that Cobb salad for months to come.

“Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories,” David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer of Klarna, said in a news release. “By offering smarter, more flexible payment solutions for groceries, takeout, and retail essentials, we’re making convenience even more accessible for millions of Americans.”

"As we expand DoorDash’s offerings — from groceries and beauty to electronics and gifts — flexible payment options are essential to meeting our customers’ needs,” Anand Subbarayan, Head of Money Products at DoorDash said in a news release.

“We’re excited to partner with Klarna to enhance the convenience we offer, including flexible payment options for our DashPass Annual Plan, the most affordable way to order on DoorDash with added streaming and ride benefits at no extra cost.”

New payment options

Here’s a look at the new flexible payment options that will soon be available in the DoorDash app:

Pay in Full: This option allows users to pay for their entire order in full at the time of purchase.

Pay in 4: Users will be able to pay for their orders in four interest-free installments.

Pay Later: Users can defer their payment to a later date that better suits their finance schedules.

DoorDash actually isn’t the first delivery service to offer buy now, pay later options. GrubHub has been working with Klarna to offer its customers flexible payment options on their orders.

The official start date of the DoorDash-Klarna partnership hasn’t yet been announced, but the companies say the new payment options will be rolled out on DoorDash’s platform “in the coming months.”