Dollar General’s 7-Day Beauty Sale is right around the corner

Dollar General is running a seven-day beauty sale with new deals dropping each day from April 12–18.

Discounts include buy-one-get-one offers, spend-and-save deals, and major markdowns on popular brands.

Shoppers can maximize savings by planning purchases around specific daily promotions.

If your beauty routine could use a refresh — but your budget says otherwise — Dollar General may have the perfect solution.

The retailer just announced a “7 Days of Savings” beauty event, a limited-time promotion focused on delivering discounts across a wide range of everyday essentials. Running from April 12 through April 18, the sale is built around a simple concept: a new deal every day, featuring recognizable brands and practical self-care staples.

The event is part of the company’s broader push to make beauty more accessible, offering everything from skincare and cosmetics to hair care and hygiene products at lower price points. With inflation still top of mind for many shoppers, the timing — and the emphasis on affordability — could make this sale especially appealing.

“Our customers appreciate access to quality beauty and personal care products without compromising their budgets,” Jimmy Nguyen, vice president and division merchandise manager of health and beauty, said in a news release.

“This 7 Days of Savings event is another example of how DG is elevating our offerings while staying true to our promise of affordability customers count on. From leading national brands to exciting new additions, we’re proud to bring even more value, selection and innovation to the communities we serve.”

What shoppers can expect each day

Unlike traditional sales that apply blanket discounts, this event rotates deals daily, meaning timing matters. Each day highlights a different category or brand lineup, with promotions that include both percentage discounts and buy-more-save-more offers.

Here’s a snapshot of what’s on deck:

April 12: Spend $15 on brands like L’Oréal, Garnier, and Maybelline, get $5 off

April 13: Buy two MONDAY Hair Care products, save $5

April 14: Spend $12 on Degree deodorant or body wash, save $5

April 15: Buy one BIC razor (priced $7+), get another for $1

April 16: Buy one Suave item ($3+), get one 50% off

April 17: Buy one Old Spice or Secret whole body deodorant, get one free

April 18: Buy Dial bar soap and get hand soap free

Overall, discounts can reach up to about 50% off select items, depending on the promotion.

How to make the most of the sale

Because the deals change daily, the biggest savings will likely go to shoppers who plan ahead. If you already know which products you need — whether it’s shampoo, deodorant, or makeup staples — it’s worth checking the schedule and timing your trip accordingly.

It’s also a good idea to combine these offers with digital coupons through Dollar General’s app, which can sometimes stack additional savings on top of the daily promotions. And since many of these deals are limited to specific product types or sizes, reading the fine print can help avoid surprises at checkout.

The bottom line: this isn’t a one-size-fits-all sale. But with a little strategy, it could be an easy way to stock up on essentials without overspending — exactly what many shoppers are looking for right now.