Holiday returns got worse while you weren’t looking: what changed at big retailers

Return policies are tightening fast: shorter windows at places like Sephora and Ulta and stricter fine print, even if returns still run into January

Mail-in returns now come with new fees at big chains (American Eagle, Anthropologie, H&M, TJX stores, Nordstrom Rack, Macy’s, Best Buy), while in-store returns stay free

Before you buy, check the return window, favor in-person returns, always grab a gift receipt, and rethink the “buy three, return two” habit now that returns cost money

Retailers have spent the last few years telling shoppers that “Returns are easy.” Now they are quietly making them more expensive, more rushed, and in many cases, a lot less forgiving.

Over just the past six months, a long list of big names have tightened their policies just in time for your holiday returns. They are either charging new fees, shortening return windows, or layering in extra fine print.

If you’re a shopper who treats “I’ll just return it” as your safety net, that could be a problem. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s actually changing?

The big theme is that retailers are still extending holiday return dates (often until the end of January), but they’re getting stricter about how you return stuff and what it’s going to cost you.

Shorter windows at beauty retailers

Sephora and Ulta have both moved away from the long, generous timelines that made them cult favorites with beauty shoppers.

Sephora now cuts off most returns at 30 days, period. Their old system that allowed you to make exchanges (or opt for store credit) for up to 60 days is now gone.

now cuts off most returns at 30 days, period. Their old system that allowed you to make exchanges (or opt for store credit) for up to 60 days is now gone. Ulta Beauty’s standard policy now gives shoppers 30 days (down from 60) for a refund to the original form of payment. Returns in the 31–60 day window is merchandise credit only now, and nothing is accepted after 60 days.

For a lot of shoppers, these 2 changes are effectively cutting their return days in half.

Pro tip: Get in the habit of taking a screenshot of the return policy and set a calendar reminder on your phone. Then when your order ships, add a calendar reminder for a week before the return window closes. This is especially important at stores where your true full-refund window is now just measly 30 days.

New “gotcha” fees for mail-in returns

Clothing and department stores are leaning hard on return fees, especially by mail.

American Eagle/Aerie now charges $5 for online returns by mail, unless you’re a Real Rewards Level 3 member or returning certain categories like Aerie bras or swimsuits. In-store returns are still free.

now charges $5 for online returns by mail, unless you’re a Real Rewards Level 3 member or returning certain categories like Aerie bras or swimsuits. In-store returns are still free. Abercrombie has instituted a $7 fee when returning via the mail. But you can get around it by requesting your refund on an e-gift card and the $7 fee will be waived.

has instituted a $7 fee when returning via the mail. But you can get around it by requesting your refund on an e-gift card and the $7 fee will be waived. Anthropologie has also joined the ranks and now charges shoppers $5.95 to return items via UPS, their preferred shipping provider. Exchanges are free via the mail, so hopefully an even exchange works, otherwise try to take items back to the store.

has also joined the ranks and now charges shoppers $5.95 to return items via UPS, their preferred shipping provider. Exchanges are free via the mail, so hopefully an even exchange works, otherwise try to take items back to the store. H&M has a $3.99 return fee for mailed online returns, even as it extends the holiday window into late January.

has a $3.99 return fee for mailed online returns, even as it extends the holiday window into late January. The TJ Maxx / Marshalls / HomeGoods family lets you bring holiday purchases back through late January (or early February for online orders), but now charges $11.99 if you send something back by mail.

family lets you bring holiday purchases back through late January (or early February for online orders), but now charges $11.99 if you send something back by mail. Nordstrom Rack offers free in-store returns, but deducts $9.95 per prepaid label from refunds for returns by mail.

offers free in-store returns, but deducts $9.95 per prepaid label from refunds for returns by mail. Macy’s does the same. They offer free in-store returns, but non–Star Rewards members lose $9.99 from their refund when they mail an item back.

does the same. They offer free in-store returns, but non–Star Rewards members lose $9.99 from their refund when they mail an item back. JCPenney charges a flat $8 mail-in return fee for most orders, and if you are sending back some large items (like furniture or certain big-ticket buys), there can be an additional pick-up fee of around $85 plus a restocking percentage.

Pro tip: The cheapest way to return an item is increasingly in-person, so treat mail-in returns as a last resort. Reserve any mail-in returns for situations where getting to a store is impossible, and assume it will cost you somewhere between $5 and $10 per box.

Electronics and gaming get hit too

Even tech and gaming returns are pricier. Here’s are the recent changes you need to know:

Best Buy has had the shortest return window for years (only 15 days for most items) and charges a 15% restocking fee on certain electronics that have been opened. Electronics that are hit by the restocking fee includes cameras, camcorders, drones, and projectors.

has had the shortest return window for years (only 15 days for most items) and charges a 15% restocking fee on certain electronics that have been opened. Electronics that are hit by the restocking fee includes cameras, camcorders, drones, and projectors. GameStop now charges a whopping $14.99 to return game consoles bought online, and around $8.99 for many other mail-in returns, on top of limited holiday return dates. They also now only give you 7 days to return pre-owned items and only 15 days for almost everything else.

What this means for your holiday shopping

If you’re used to buying gifts with your blinders on, and not paying attention to store return policies, it’s time to change your strategy a bit.

Check the return window before you buy. Don’t assume you’ll get until late January anymore. Look for exact return dates and whether holiday purchases have different rules than regular buys.

Prioritize stores with extended holiday returns for big gifts. If you’re buying expensive tech, appliances, or designer stuff, choose the retailer with the clearest, longest return policy and avoid a headache down the road.

Get (and keep) a gift receipt every time. Gift receipts are your best friend when return policies are getting stricter. Just toss it in the bag or box so the recipient doesn’t have to bug you for it later.

Tell your giftees the real deadline. A simple “Hey, if you need to exchange this, you’ve got until January X” can keep gift receivers from missing a now-shorter window.

Pro tip: It’s time to rethink the “buy three, return two” habit. During the pandemic, retailers trained everyone to use their living room as a fitting room. That habit is now colliding with stricter cost-cutting return policies. If returns are no longer free, it may be cheaper to spend some time making sure you’re getting the right size and color the first time around.